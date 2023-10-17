Hamas said in a statement: “We appreciate the position of the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in asking the Zionist ambassador to leave the country following his criticism of the position of the Colombian president who sympathizes with our Palestinian people against the aggression, and we call on all countries around the world to take similar steps in rejection of the occupation’s aggressive policies and the war of extermination that it is leading against Our Palestinian people in Gaza.”

Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva on Monday asked the Israeli ambassador in Bogota to “apologise and leave,” after Israeli diplomacy responded to statements by President Gustavo Petro in which he addressed the war between Israel and Hamas.

On his account on the X platform, Leyva described Ambassador Gali Dagan’s statements in response to Petro as “crazy impudence.”

The Colombian president likened the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip to the Nazis’ persecution of Jews during World War II.