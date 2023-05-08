With the semifinals of the UEFA champions league just around the corner, the atmosphere and spirits begin to pick up pace because very surely, the match between Manchester City and real Madrid, will be the one with the most intensity and emotion of the entire key. It is not for less and it is that both teams are the strongest and the ones with the most capacity to play in important events, especially those of Carlo Ancelotti.
It is not the first time that they have met face to face and it is that the Italian coach and Pep Guardiola They already have quite an interesting history of confrontations and that will most likely continue to change over time, but there is something interesting to mention within the whole topic and that is where the Norwegian comes into the picture. Erling Haaland.
How did Haaland do playing against Real Madrid?
This is a question that some fans have probably asked themselves or are asking themselves, but the precise answer is that they have never faced each other in an official match. The Norwegian forward of Manchester City and the white team will meet for the first time this Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals and it will be the first appearance of the striker “Citizens” against Real Madrid.
Haaland is the top scorer in Europe this season, with 51 goals in all competitions, and the top scorer in the Champions League with 12 goals. His performance has been spectacular since he arrived at City last summer from Borussia Dortmund, and he has become the great offensive benchmark for Pep Guardiola’s team.
Real Madrid will have to face the great threat of Haaland, who averages more than one goal per game in the top continental competition and who has a 36.4% success rate in the shot. The Norwegian is a complete striker, who can score with both legs and with his head, and who has improved his participation in the team’s game. Haaland was one of the possible signings of Real Madrid last year, but the white club chose to wait for Mbappé and let the Norwegian escape. Now, he will have to suffer as a rival and try to stop his scoring voracity. The duel between Haaland and Real Madrid is about to be written, and It can be decisive for the fate of the Champions League.
#Haaland #playing #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply