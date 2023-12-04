2023 has been an extremely successful year for Group 5, an orchestra from the district of Monsefú, province of Chiclayo, in Lambayeque. From the hand of Christian Yaipén and his brothers, the group has had great concerts and has even given shows abroad.

On their social networks, through the renowned platform Spotify, The orchestra published what its figures have been in this successful year. “It is a reward for our love, discipline, professionalism, sacrifice and effort,” said the orchestra. Fans applauded the achievement and congratulated the ‘Golden Group’.

What were the numbers of Group 5 during 2023 on Spotify?

On its Instagram platform, the group noted that the music has reached millions of listeners on Spotify. Through the ‘Spotify for artists’ modality, the impressive figures in 2023.

Total views: 154,500,000

Listeners: 5,700,000

Hours: 9,200,000

Countries where it is heard: 174.

2023 numbers for Group 5. Photo: Instagram/Group 5

The fans were excited about this achievement and congratulated the ‘Golden Group’. “Listening to them day and night! They lift my spirits a thousand times. Congratulations,” said one Internet user in the comments section. In addition, the group highlighted the good work of everyone involved in the musical success. “Thank you to the different work teams of Group 5. We love you!” said the group.

Group 5 will celebrate the New Year with a big concert: when and where will it be?

Through its digital platforms, Group 5 announced that it will give an important concert in a city that has hosted many concerts by the orchestra. The area chosen for the New Year’s party is Chiclayo, specifically, in the place known as the Estancia de Monsefú. Ticket prices for the show vary from S/59.40 to S/329 per person.