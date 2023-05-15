FromYannick Hanke close

At the ESC 2023, Lord of the Lost could only score 18 points. But who actually got the most points from the German audience?

Munich/Liverpool – Die-hards ESC-Fans from Germany would probably prefer to put the cloak of silence on the German performance in the 2023 ESC final. Starting with a lot of optimism and confidence, Lord of the Lost could only get 18 points – and finished last. The dark rockers only got three points from the national juries, at least 15 points from the spectators.

The German representative at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 does not seem to have met the taste of the European community. But who, in turn, was able to inspire the German viewers? The points of the German Televoter at a glance – and who surprised them.

Finland’s act Käärikä was able to inspire German viewers in the 2023 ESC final – and received 12 points. © imago

Which countries received points from the German audience in the ESC final 2023? Finland creams off 12 points

First of all, the German audience remained true to themselves at the ESC 2023. As in the semifinals, Käärijä from Finland won the hearts of the German audience with “Cha Cha Cha” – and was happy about twelve points. Sweden with Loreen only got mixed results in the semi-finals (four points), in the final the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest only got one point from Germany.

Traditionally, Germany’s neighboring countries were also able to celebrate points at the ESC. Belgium’s Gustaph was granted two points from Germany, Switzerland’s Remo Forrer received three points and Blanka from Poland took four with him. In the solid midfield, the points of the German televoters at the ESC final 2023 are considered, Norway’s Alessandra (five points), Croatia’s Let 3 (six points) and the Ukrainians Tvorchi (seven points) lined up.

Which countries did German viewers give their points to in the 2023 ESC final?

12 points: Käärijä with “Cha Cha Cha” from Finland

10 points: Marco Mengoni with “Due vite” from Italy

8 points: Albina & Familja Kelmendi with “Duje” from Albania

7 points: Tvorchi with “Heart Of Steel” from Ukraine

6 points: Let 3 with “Mama ŠČ!” from Croatia

5 points: Alessandra with “Queen Of Kings” from Norway

4 points: Blanka with “Solo” from Poland 3 points: Remo Forrer with “Watergun” from Switzerland

2 points: Gustaph with “Because Of You” from Belgium

Albania meets the taste of German viewers in the 2023 ESC final – Elton’s gag rather less

That leaves the eight and ten points that result from the votes of the German televoters in the 2023 ESC final. The ten points were granted to Italy and thus to Marco Mengoni, who was able to make a fan happy after the ESC. The biggest surprise, however, was the eight points for Albina & Familja Kelmendi from Albania. After all, the south-eastern European country did not score too many points throughout the evening and ended up in 22nd place out of 26.

Incidentally, the points of the German ESC jury were awarded by Elton. The moderator from the Stefan Raab cosmos made a gag that pleased Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham – but was sometimes torn up on the internet. Well, as is so often the case, not everyone’s taste can always be met. Just like in the ESC final, when it comes to the points of the spectators. (han)

