When the first reviews of Forspoken were published, the reception was mixed. Although some gave the game a chance, many more canceled pre-orders. One month after its release, how did the work from Luminous Productions do in sales? Well, It seems that this section was not as bad as many expected.

Recently, a couple of lists were shared revealing the most successful games on the PlayStation Store during January 2023. While Square Enix’s new property hasn’t taken the top spot, It does rank 2nd in the Japanese store, and it came in 7th in the US and Canada region..

For its part, the NPD Group, an organization that is responsible for collecting information on the sale of games in the United States, revealed that Forspoken it was the seventh most successful game of January in this region. Of the new releases, it surpassed One Piece: Odysseybut lagged behind Fire Emblem Engage and the remake of dead space.

However, in the UK the story is different. In accordance with GamesIndustry.bizwho compile the sales information for this region, have noted that Forspoken debuted at number 16. Here the physical and digital data are collected.

While sales weren’t that high, they weren’t bad either. Now we just have to wait for Square Enix to share official information about it.. On related topics, you can check out our Forspoken review here. In the same way, this game will receive more updates.

Editor’s Note:

Forspoken it’s not a bad game. Quite the opposite. However, it is also true that this installment could have been better in several sections. I just hope Luminous Productions doesn’t give up, and their next project takes everything that worked here and makes it better.

Via: PSBlog