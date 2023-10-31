Fluminense from Brazil and Boca Juniors from Argentina will play the final of the Copa Libertadores on Saturday, November 4, at the legendary Maracaná stadium, starting at 5 p.m., where the team led by Fernando Diniz will seek to lift the first title of this type in its history, since He was never able to win the most important continental club tournament.
The Flu will play its second Libertadores final: the only precedent is that of 2008, when it faced the Quito League of Ecuador, led by “Patón” Edgardo Bauza, after eliminating Boca in the semis.
As they had finished with a better score in the group stage, and at that time the finals were round-trip, Flu played the return match at the Maracaná. In that final played in Brazil the host won 3-1, but had to decide on penalties because in the first leg they had lost 4-2, and ended up losing in the maximum penalty.
More news about the Copa Libertadores
Next, we will review the path of the Brazilian team in this Copa Libertadores 2023, where it will go for revenge to bring joy to its people.
The cast led by Fernando Diniz Silva since the beginning of the contest, led Group D that they shared with River, Sporting Cristal and The Strongest, collecting 10 units, the same as the “Millonario” team, the other classified, but with a better difference goal: +4 to 0.
Fluminense beat the Peruvians 3-1 as a visitor in their debut, and then achieved two consecutive victories at home: they beat the Bolivians 1-0 and the Argentines 5-1 at the Maracaná.
At the height of Bolivia came the first defeat, 1-0 against The Strongest, then they lost against River in the Monumental 2 to 0 and closed the group by drawing 1 to 1 with Sporting Cristal, at home.
In In the round of 16 it was another Argentine club, Argentinos Juniors.: They tied 1-1 in the first leg at Diego Maradona, and won 2-0 in Brazil, to get into the quarterfinals, where they faced Olimpia of Paraguay.
There he had to be first at home, winning 2 to 0, but he had no problems in also achieving victory in Paraguay, 3 to 1, with a double from Germán Cano, who is the top scorer of the competition with 12 goals.
Already in semisdid not have it easy at all: his rival was Internationalalso from Brazil, and everything seemed to indicate that they were out since, after 2-2 in the first leg, they lost 1-0 until the 87th minute in the second leg, when Kennedy’s goal came first and then Germán Cano’s. to win 2 to 1 and reach the big defining match, against Boca. What will happen?
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Fluminense #reach #final #Copa #Libertadores #Boca