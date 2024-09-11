This September international break has had several protagonists defending the colours of FC Barcelona. Seven players have travelled with their national teams to play in the first round of the UEFA Nations League. In addition, the young Pablo Torre has been called up to the U-21 team.
Below we leave you with the results of the FC Barcelona players who have been called up by their national teams during this international break and how each of them fared.
The Spanish national team played against Serbia and Switzerland in a match that ended in a draw and another with a victory by 1 goal to 4 in which Lamine Yamal had a great game and Ferran Torres scored. Pedri was substituted due to a tactical change after Le Normand was sent off in the first half against Switzerland. Dani Olmo did not play because he had a minor injury.
Pau Cubarsí made his debut with the under-21 team and played every minute in the matches against Scotland and Hungary.
Fermín was injured during the training camp and was replaced by his teammate Pablo Torre. He started in both qualifying matches for the European Championship and provided an assist.
In the defeat against Italy, the Catalans, Jules Koundé, had few minutes in the match, coming off the bench. In the second match against Belgium he started the entire match in the 2-0 victory.
In the case of the German goalkeeper, he travelled with Nagelsmann’s team to play the matches against Hungary and the Netherlands. Ter Stegen played 180 minutes and conceded two goals.
Robert Lewandowski was once again key for his team, scoring and assisting against Scotland in a 3-2 win. He was not so lucky against Croatia, where the Croats won the match thanks to a stroke of genius from Luka Modric.
