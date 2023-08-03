FC Barcelona’s pre-season has been a roller coaster of emotions, leaving fans with a bittersweet taste ahead of the start of the league. During these preparatory meetings, we have witnessed the development of young talents and the performance of experienced players, which gives us a clearer picture of what we can expect from the Catalan team in the coming season.
One of the great protagonists of the preseason has been the young left-back Alejandro Balde, who has shown his worth by earning the starting job last season and now confirms his potential with solid performances. His maturity on the field has been praiseworthy, and his progression will be key in Barça’s defensive strategy.
However, not all the news has been positive, as midfielder Ilkay Gündoğan suffered an injury in the match against Real Madrid, limiting his ability to demonstrate his quality and contribute his game in preparation. On the other hand, Robert Lewandowski has not been completely successful in front of the rival goal, and the Polish striker is expected to recover his scoring instinct once the official competition begins.
How did the defense and midfield go?
In it midfieldBoth the newcomer Oriol Romeu and the experienced Pedri and Frenkie de Jong have left flashes of quality and control in the game, which augurs internal competition for key positions in the Blaugrana midfield. The defendingAs in past seasons, he has proven to be one of the most solid pillars of the team, maintaining his solidity in the clashes against AC Milan and Real Madrid, where they left a clean sheet.
Despite the unexpected departure of Ousmane Dembélé, Barcelona have found a breather with outstanding performances from other wingers such as Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Ez Abde, who have shown their ability and ability to create danger on the attacking front.
How was FC Barcelona in each match?
In terms of results, the preseason had its ups and downs for Barça, since after an initial defeat against Arsenal, they managed to recover with resounding victories against AC Milan and Real Madrid.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Barcelona #preseason #Oriol #Romeu #Jong #Balde #prominent
Leave a Reply