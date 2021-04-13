Although experts argue that the public transport It is one of the most sensitive places for the transmission of respiratory viruses, especially the highly contagious Covid-19, few countries in Europe they took concrete steps to deal with this problem.

Public transport was never affected by the restrictive measures that European governments approved to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

It would have impeded the mobility even of essential professional sectors such as health, education or security personnel. Large European cities kept their subways running, underground places with little natural air ventilation and whose wagons are closed.

Most cities he did order the small windows at the top of the buses to be openedBut as soon as the cold and rain arrived, few drivers forced travelers to comply with that rule.

In Brussels, the only one that was fulfilled in the first months was that the buses were used at 50% – then 30% – of their capacity so that they were not overcrowded, but in the meantime the subways were full in rush hour.

A bus in London, with closed windows, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: REUTERS

No special action was taken with regard to trains, which are massively used in countries such as Germany, France, Holland or Belgium.

But its use was massively reduced because governments did sometimes prohibit their residents from leaving the country (the Belgian government continues to prohibit it) or because mobility limitations were established between regions of the same country, as Italy and Spain did for months and returned to do whenever the incidence of the virus increased.

Yes, alternative measures were taken. With the notable exception of Madrid, large European cities invested hundreds of millions of euros in improving cycling infrastructures to encourage citizens to use bicycles more and thus less mass public transport.

The incentive for remote work also aimed to reduce the number of passengers on public transport.

What the schools did

The ventilation problem also arose in schools during the European winter.

Chinstraps inside a bus in Rome, Italy, last October. Photo: REUTERS

In Spanish schools, for example, boys pay attention to the coat they wear to school for a pandemic reason: windows will be open during classroom hours.

The same will surely happen in Argentina when the cold arrives.

Is that the opening of the windows is part of the protocol that must be followed to avoid the transmission of the virus.

It is known that the risk of becoming infected indoors is about twenty times higher than the chances of getting sick from coronavirus outdoors.

Report from Brussels, Idafe Martin

CB