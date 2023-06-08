Currently, Ethel Well She is the host of two programs on América Televisión and during prime time: “América hoy” and “Because my mom cooks better than yours”. In addition, she has participated in some other series of the medium and has generated various comments among the public due to her constant appearance on the small screen. More than one of her has criticized her and they have hinted that she has these opportunities because she is the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel. She knows how her beginnings on television were.

Who is Ethel Pozo?

Ethel Well He was born on December 15, 1980, so he is currently 41 years old. She completed her school studies at Newton College in the city of Lima and entered the University of Lima, where she graduated as a communicator. Later, she completed a postgraduate degree at the same university specializing in Corporate Communication, Identity and Image.

Ethel Pozo hosts “My mom cooks better than yours” with Yaco Eskenazi. Photo: Facebook

How did Ethel Pozo start her career on television?

“I have told that since I was 12 years old I worked on the channel in the promotions office, with Bruno Pinasco, Ricky Rodríguez. All my summer working and when I tell it sometimes people don’t understand it. They did put me on the channel since I was a girl. I asked to see Luis Miguel and he was in a presale, an event. There Susana Humbert questions how she could go. She was at Pier 1, at night there were no children and I imagine that she agreed with my mother and they told me: ‘The only way for you to go is to work’ ”he recounted at the beginning.

Ethel Pozo said that she was looking for a way to stay on television, which is why she was always proactive and collaborative with the producers of the program, until the opportunity was won. “They needed a person to write the cards for the artists. I said ‘now’ and I didn’t know that I was going to fall in love with television, I said ‘now’ to see Luis Miguel. I started doing the clappers, I loved it, I stayed and asked to please be there all summer ”, added the driver.

What was Ethel Pozo’s first job?

Ethel Pozo granted an interview to ‘Choca’ Mandros, for the Chocahuarique segment of “Estás en todas”, and in it she was encouraged to tell how she earned her first soles. According to her, she said, animating children’s parties on Saturdays and Sundays. “At the age of 8 I danced and hosted parties with Sofía Franco (…) from eight to twelve and earned 25 soles,” said the conceited Gisela Valcárcel.

