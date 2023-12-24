After season 10 of 'At the bottom there is room', the surprises continue from America TV. On Saturday, December 23, the actress Melissa Paredes announced her surprising departure from the production, thus marking the end of her character 'Patty', who was left at the altar after being rejected by Joel Gonzales.

Many fans expected Paredes' character to become the new villain of 'AFHS' in 2024, after the betrayal of 'Fish Face', but his confirmed departure from the series ruled out that possibility. She expressed gratitude to the show's creators and her fellow actors, who supported her through a difficult time in her personal life. Her colleagues, like Erick Elera (Joel), who was her boyfriend in fiction for almost a year, and Mónica Sánchez ('Charito'), they had emotional words towards the model.

How did Erick Elera and Mónica Sánchez react to the surprising departure of Melissa Paredes from 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'?

After Melissa Paredes has made the official announcement of his departure from the series 'AFHS' through his official Instagram account (3.9 million followers), Erick Elera Leave your good wishes in the comments box of the post:

“The best Meli, thanks to you, thanks for being part of this, and I think Patty will be around for a while,” wrote the popular 'Fish Face'. While the actress Mónica Sánchez, 'Charito' in American fiction, dedicated a story to him on Instagram: “Nice to meet you and know of your integrity and strength, Melissa Paredes”attaching a photo in which both appear in one of the final wedding scenes.

Message from Erick Elera (Joel) to Melissa Paredes (Patty) Photo: Instagram

Publication from Mónica Sánchez to Melissa Paredes. Photo: Instagram

Likewise, Magdyel Ugaz ('Teresita') made an emotional comment on Paredes' publication, assuring him of the following: “My Meli, you stay in our hearts and in those of Peru with your beautiful 'Patty'. 'There is room at the back' is your home and there will always be room for you there.”

How did Melissa Paredes come to 'AFHS' and what role did her character play?

Melissa Paredes (33 years old) surprised many by joining the cast of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' as 'Patty', a young fighter who dedicated herself to delivering food and who fell in love with Joel Gonzales, with whom she had her first meeting in a mechanics. From then on, they began a love story that came to an end in the last episode, when she was rejected at the altar.

