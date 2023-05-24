Abu Zeid pointed out that the Addis Ababa statement is “a desperate attempt to drive a wedge between Arab and African countries by portraying Arab support for Egypt’s just and responsible position as an Arab-African dispute.”

The Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed his regret over the false claims contained in the statement that the three countries, Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan, had already agreed during negotiations on the volume of water to be stored and the period for filling the dam reservoir, and that resorting to Egypt and Sudan to request Arab support is a violation of the agreement of principles, and even the claim That the Arab member states of the African Union do not unanimously support the Arab decision adopted at the last summit.

And he added that Egypt’s history of supporting national struggle movements and liberation from colonialism in Africa, and its efforts and resources to support economic and social development and peace-building programs on the continent, are not at all consistent with flimsy allegations that Egypt is mobilizing Arab countries against African interests.

He added that the fact that Ethiopia is the headquarters of the African Union does not qualify it to speak on behalf of it or its member states in this way, to cover up its violations of the rules of international law and the principles of good neighborliness.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman concluded his statements, refuting Ethiopia’s claim that it took into account the concerns of Egypt and Sudan, noting that this contradicts the fact that negotiations have continued for more than 10 years to no avail, and without any commitment or consideration for the rights of the downstream countries, calling on the Ethiopian side to stop the tendentious invocation of what it calls ” Colonial agreements “to derogate from its legal obligations, which it signed as a fully sovereign state, and its moral duty not to harm the downstream countries, and to stop blaming the other parties simply by asking them to commit to reaching the natural outcome of the negotiations, which is a binding legal agreement that takes into account the existential concerns of the downstream countries, and fulfills the aspirations development of the Ethiopian people.