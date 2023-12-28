Fried rice is a staple of Chinese home cooking. Wang Gang, one of China's most popular food bloggers, has made multiple videos about the dish. And then, one of those videos drew the ire of the official media in China.

His crime? She uploaded it on November 27, two days after the death anniversary of Mao Anying, son of Mao Zedong, founder of the People's Republic of China. According to legend, Mao Anying died in the Korean War while cooking egg fried rice.

For more than a decade, China's liberal-leaning crowds have celebrated Nov. 25 as China's Thanksgiving Day. They believe that if Mao Jr. had not died, China would have become a hereditary dynasty like North Korea. China's official media and internet have questioned the account of his death, which is based on the memoirs of retired generals, as an insult to Mao Sr. and Mao Jr.

It is a precarious time for any Chinese person who interacts with the public: academics, writers, journalists, artists and social media influencers. Cooking is one of the safest subjects, and Wang sticks strictly to food. Still, on social media sites, he was called a “traitor,” an “agitator,” and a “scum of society.”

Due to censorship, it is sometimes impossible to know what can and cannot be said in the country. The “egg fried rice” meme emerged more than a decade ago when the Chinese internet, although censored, was freer. Now, there is hardly any dissenting voice left.

Paradoxically, China's censorship system leaves people unsure of what they are not supposed to say. The symbolism of egg fried rice does not exist in the consciousness of the vast majority of Chinese who were taught to lower their gaze and stay away from politics.

Wang was born on June 11, 1989, a week after the Tiananmen Square massacre. He grew up in a village in Sichuan and dropped out of school when he was 15 years old. Wang, who declined to comment, combines his farm boy image with professionalism as he works behind his wok. His followers reach tens of millions on Chinese social media sites, in addition to 2 million subscribers on YouTube.

Hu Xijin, former editor of The Global Times, the Communist Party tabloid, advised everyone to avoid the topic of egg fried rice altogether.

Wang deleted the recipe video. “As a chef, I will never make egg fried rice again; nor will I make videos about it,” he said in his apology video, which concluded with a deep bow. But he also had to delete that video. People in the comments noted that his tone was reluctant and sarcastic.

By: Li Yuan

THE NEW YORK TIMES