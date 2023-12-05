‼️🏆 This will be the duels in the 2023 Club World Cup that will be held in Saudi Arabia. #Fluminensechampion of the #CopaLibertadores and the #Manchester Cityenshrined in the #ChampionsLeague, they will enter the semifinals. The final will be on December 22. pic.twitter.com/cRIdPEyZel

— 90min in Spanish (@90minEspanol) November 13, 2023