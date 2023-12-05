Little is said about Club World Cup in current football and the importance that this should have since it is the only tournament that brings together the best teams from each of the continents to decide the best team on the entire planet. This tournament will be the 20th edition but it must also be noted that it will be the last edition with this style of format, since in 2024 it will not be played and it will only be played again in 2025 a tournament similar to what was the Copa del Qatar World Cup 2022 since there will be 32 teams qualified for that competition.
The competition, which will be played in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will take place from December 12 to 22 of this current year 2023, with seven participating teams, which classified as follows:
Manchester City (England): for being the 2023 Champions League Champion – UEFA
Fluminense (Brazil): for being the 2023 Copa Libertadores Champion – Conmebol
Lion (Mexico): for being the 2023 Concachampions Champion – Concacaf
Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan): for being the Champion of the Champions League 2023 – AFC (Asia)
Al Ahly (Egypt): for being the Champion of the 2023 Champions League – CAF (Africa)
Auckland City (New Zealand): for being the 2023 Champions League Champion – OFC (Oceania)
Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia): for being the Saudi League Champion 2022-2023
First round
Match 1: Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia) vs. Auckland City (New Zealand)
Second round
Match 2: Al Ahly (Egypt) vs. Winner Match 1
Match 3: León (Mexico) vs. Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
Semifinals
Fluminense vs. Winner Match 2
Winner Match 3 vs. Manchester City
