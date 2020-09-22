Bollywood’s Mastani i.e. Deepika Padukone is in a lot of headlines these days. At the same time, Deepika, who made her debut in Bollywood with Shahrukh Khan, the king of Hindi cinema, is quite popular among the fans but there are some things about which less people know, let’s start today. story.

1. Do you know that Deepika Padukone’s first film was going to be Happy New Year? Yes, Farah Khan saw Deepika in an ad film after which he offered her for the film ‘Happy New Year’ but due to some reasons the film could not be made first, after which Farah co-starred Deepika with Shahrukh in the film ‘ Gave a chance in ‘Om Shanti Om’.

2. Deepika has been in the news since the days of modeling. According to sources, she was given the title of ‘The Hottest Girl on Earth’ by Sexiest Woman in the World and Maxim. Apart from this, in a survey, the audience also chose Deepika Padukone’s sexiest legs.

3. Before taking entry in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone had an affair with Nihar Pandya. After being fired from Nihar, Deepika was arrested in love with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. However, their relationship ended in misery. After the breakup with Ranbir, Deepika made fun of Ranbir in an episode of Karan Johar’s show ‘Koffee with Karan’ with Sonam Kapoor.

4. After the breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, he was seen many times with Siddharth Mallya. In those days, the news of Siddharth and Deepika’s linkup was flying high. Apart from Siddharth, Deepika’s name was also associated with Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) and Yuvraj Singh (Yuvraj Singh).

5. Talk about Deepika’s personal interest, she loves listening to songs, eating and sleeping in free time. By the way, people often think that Deepika does a lot of dieting for her perfect figure, but this is wrong. Deepika is very foody.

6. Deepika Padukone’s favorite Bollywood film is ‘Kabhi Kabhi’ and ‘Dil Wale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ and ‘Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khyal Hai’ is her favorite song.

7. Apart from this, talk about Deepika Padukone’s favorite Bollywood actress, she likes Hema Malini. Apart from Hema, Deepika is also a fan of Madhuri Dixit, Kajol and Sushmita Sen. Talk about the heroes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) and Aamir Khan (Aamir Khan) are his favorite Bollywood actors.

8. Deepika Padukone did an item number in the film ‘Dum Maro Dum’. Whose lyrics were ‘Dum Maro Dum Mit Jaye Gum’, this song has some bold words, on which Deepika refused to do the lipsing.

9. According to sources, Amitabh Bachchan had said about Deepika in one of his interviews that if Deepika was an actress of his time, he would have loved to romance her.

10. Deepika Padukone married Ranvir Singh in the year 2018 in Konkani and Sindhi customs in Italy. Deepika and Ranveer were in a relationship for 6 years, which no one was aware of. The two suddenly surprised everyone by deciding to get married.