A video of the beginnings of the Corazón Serrano group in the Piura region has gone viral on social networks. In the images you can see that the brothers Neira Warrioraccompanied by traditional guitars, who participate in the festival of a reign.

TO Edwin Guerrero he is seen at the age of nine, as lead vocalist and guitarist; and Irma Guerrero, with 11 years, as second voice; Lorenzo Guerrero, as lead guitar, and musician Marco Córdova, second guitar. The images have moved netizens on the internet.

