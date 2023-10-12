The engines are already beginning to warm up for what will be the vibrant match between the Colombian National Team and the Uruguayan national team, for the third date of the South American qualifying round heading to the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026.

It may be of interest to you: Abysmal difference! This is the price of the payrolls of Colombia and Uruguay

It will be a difficult match for both teams: the intense heat and humidity will play an important role in the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium, where the team Néstor Lorenzo wants to extend his undefeated record of ten games without losing: there are seven wins and three draws.

However, the National Team will have a rival that is difficult to beat and that in history surpasses the Colombian team by a wide margin.

Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

History by South American qualifiers

Colombia and Uruguay have faced each other for World Cup qualifiers on 20 occasions and the balance is not favorable for the national team: they won five, drew 7 and lost eight games against the celestial team.

Also: Colombia National Team: IA reveals the surprising result against Uruguay in the qualifying round

In fact, on the last occasion they met, the Uruguayans won 0-3, thanks to goals from Edinson Cavani, Luis Suárez and Darwin Núñez.

Photo: Rodrigo Buendía. AFP

It should be noted that the match was played on November 13, 2020 at the Metropolitano and behind closed doors due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Read here: Colombia National Team, without a starting half: it is not a minor detail… (Meluk tells him)

Regarding goals, The Colombian National Team scored 25 goals and Uruguay scored 26 in the 20 duels that have taken place in South American qualifiers.

Furthermore, if friendly matches, Copa América and World Cups are taken into account, Colombia and Uruguay have seen each other 42 times with a negative balance for the coffee growers: they won 11 games, tied 11 times and lost the remaining 20.

The big difference in the value of payrolls

Whenever these types of matches arrive, the values ​​of the teams’ payrolls are compared and this case of Colombia and Uruguay has not been the exception.

The Uruguayans, clearly, are superior, they have players in the ‘big leagues’ and with abysmal values. These are the figures.

Federico Valverde, from Real Madrid, is the most sought-after player on the squad, because your pass is priced in 100 million euros, and is followed by Ronald Araújo, who is worth 70 million euros.

Colombia national team vs. Uruguay on its way to the semifinals of the Copa América in Brazil. Photo: Cristian Álvarez/ FCF

The entire Uruguayan squad, led by the Argentine coach, Marcelo Bielsa, costs around 428 million euros.

Let’s go to Colombia.

In the group led by Néstor Lorenzo, Luis Diaz He is the highest-rated player. The pass of the English Liverpool striker costs 75 million euros, but from there on down the difference is a lot.

Davinson Sánchez is valued at 14 million euros. Meanwhile, in the case of James Rodríguez, who once cost a lot of money, now his pass costs only six million euros.

The Colombian squad is valued at 227 million euros, a small amount when compared to what the rival team is worth this Thursday in Barranquilla.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO