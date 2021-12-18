Zhong Nanshan, China’s top epidemiologist, who helped set up the coronavirus response team, made the remarks during his public review of the country’s epidemic situation over the past two years.

While human-to-human transmission of the Corona virus has been difficult to detect within two weeks of it was first detected in Wuhan, the decisive step that largely contained its spread was to completely shut down the city, Zhong said at a medical conference in Guangzhou on Saturday.

Corona virus peaked in China during the first two weeks of the epidemic in January and February 2020 but subsided after another two weeks, with the country reporting more than 80,000 cases and a mortality rate of 4 percent during the month period.

Nanshan said that the total number of Chinese patients diagnosed with coronavirus has reached about 120,000, while “for some countries, their daily cases alone exceed 100,000,” according to the “South China Morning Post.”

And the chief health expert confirmed that China “was able to keep the additional cases at only 40,000 cases during the past twenty months… these are [سياسة] Stable and permanent, which allowed the normal resumption of economic activity.

Zero covid strategy

He also praised China’s success in containing the Corona virus, attributing this to the “zero Covid” strategy, which relies on early identification, diagnosis, quarantine, prompt treatment and intensive vaccination.

With the omicron spreading around the world at an alarming rate, China will not loosen its grip until the Lunar New Year, which begins on February 1.

Most local authorities advised residents to avoid travel during holidays unless absolutely necessary, and citizens were also asked to avoid banquets and celebrations involving large crowds.

In Zhengzhou, the capital of central Henan Province, incoming domestic travelers are required to quarantine for at least 14 days, while in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, travelers must submit negative coronavirus test results before they are allowed to enter or exit some areas of the city.

China’s “zero COVID” strategy aims to control the outbreak as quickly as possible through mass testing and restrictions on movement and transportation.