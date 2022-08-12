Cathy Saenz She is known within the entertainment world for producing successful reality shows in the past. However, after moving away from television, she decided to focus on other audiovisual projects and formed, together with comedians Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza, the well-known format “Speaking Eggs”.

In a recent interview for Jackie Ford’s YouTube channel, the popular ‘Mamacha’ revealed unpublished details of how the idea of ​​venturing into a black comedy show came about and the conditions she put on the hosts for her to be part of the show. production.

Cathy Sáenz has collaborated in the popularity of Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza, hosts of “Hablando huevadas”. Photo: Composition LR/Your Entry Now

Why did Cathy Sáenz leave television?

On August 9, the extensive conversation he had Cathy Saenz at the “I’m Jackie Ford” studios. There he commented that, for a long time, he had in mind to leave television because he felt that he did not have much availability for her or for personal things.

“I already wanted to get off television, I was not comfortable with the schedules, with the times that I delivered. I wanted to go a little more on the road, control my times a little more, ”she pointed out.

He also said that, for this reason, he wanted to create something of his own; however, there was no good organization. “I was planning with many friends to have a cable channel to make content and things that we like. It was planned, but it didn’t happen.” he added.

What condition did Cathy Sáenz set for “Speaking lame”?

Similarly, in another part of the interview he indicated that thanks to Ricardo Mendoza Y George Moon was that he was able to make possible the project that he postponed in the past.

“After almost 10 years I receive a call from Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza (…). When I met the boys I was amazed, amazed, with the power they have to call”, he mentioned.

Despite this, she made it clear to the comedians that she would not join the team unless they are willing to form a great project, since she always thinks big when it comes to audiovisuals.