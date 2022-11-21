Carlos Vilchez will stop working on “JB en ATV” along with Jorge Benavides. América TV confirmed that he will host a new program alongside María Pía Copello. In the midst of the surprise that this news has generated among his fans, many wonder how the comic actor began on Peruvian television.

In this note we tell you part of the story of the well-known comedian and how his friendship with the creator of La Paisana Jacinta began when they were very young.

Carlos Vílchez and Jorge Benavides have a long friendship. Photo: The Republic

The beginnings of Carlos Vílchez in the artistic world

In 2018, Carlos Vilchez confessed that Before entering television, he was dedicated to cleaning the seats of the Leguía theater. He began working hand in hand with producer Efraín Aguilar and Felpudini, who were partners at the time. His charge was to be stage assistant from Tuesday to Sunday. In addition, he performed children’s theater for the little ones on weekends.

How did Carlos Vílchez and Jorge Benavides meet?

At the Leguía theater, Carlos Vílchez met Jorge Benavides. It was the year 1985, the leader of “JB en ATV”, who already had fame in the media, one day came to that place to put on a show.

“Jorge was in “Risas y salsa”, he was like a figure with Carlos Álvarez, and the two began to work in the theater. I made the curtain and I also had to lower all the scenery… I had to lower and raise them, that’s how I started, but I did my children’s theater, I liked it, it was magic, “he said.

told that JB was the one who promoted his entry into the small screen . She mentioned that from that moment he changed her life because she earned more income and became popular all over the country.

“First, we were in America. There, I start working with him for the first time on television. A radical change came. I started working in theater and television, I toured, (I worked) in companies, it was a much more loaded job, “said Carlos Vílchez.