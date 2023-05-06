Today we delve into the world of numbers and statistics to analyze the career of one of the most successful coaches in European football: Carlo Ancelotti. In particular, we will focus on his performance in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, the most prestigious club tournament in the world. Ancelotti, who currently manages Real Madrid, has extensive experience in this tournament, and that is why we ask ourselves: How did Carlo Ancelotti do every time he played in a Champions League semifinal?
In this article, we will explore his record and analyze his results to determine if Ancelotti is a true specialist in the decisive phase of this tournament or if, on the contrary, it is a fluke.
How many Champions League titles does he add?
Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most successful managers in the history of the UEFA Champions League. Throughout his career, he has managed to win the European champion title four times as a coach: twice with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007, and twice with Real Madrid in 2014 and in 2022. With these impressive achievements , there is no doubt that Ancelotti is an elite coach in this tournament and that he has vast experience and knowledge to lead his team to the top in the Champions League.
How has Ancelotti fared in the Champions League semifinals?
Carlo Ancelotti has featured in a total of eight UEFA Champions League semi-finals as manager, which in itself is an impressive achievement. Of those eight semifinals, he has managed to qualify his team to the final five times, which shows us his great ability and experience in the decisive phase of this tournament. Ancelotti made his debut in a Champions League semifinal in the 2002-2003 season, when he led AC Milan. On that occasion, the Italian team faced the city’s great rival, Inter Milan, and managed to qualify for the final thanks to a 1-0 aggregate victory. In the final, Milan were crowned champions by beating Juventus 3-2 in a thrilling penalty shootout.
In the following seasons, Ancelotti returned to play in the semifinals on several occasions, both with AC Milan and with Chelsea and Real Madrid. The semifinals of the 2013-2014 season stand out, when managing Real Madrid, he managed to qualify the team to the final after a historic 4-0 win over Bayern Munich. In that final, Real Madrid were crowned European champions by beating Atlético de Madrid 4-1 after extra time.
In short, the numbers speak for themselves and show that Carlo Ancelotti is an elite manager in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Out of eight semifinals played, he has qualified his team to the final five times, winning three championship titles. An impressive track record that makes him one of the most successful coaches in the history of this tournament.
|
Year
|
Rival
|
advanced to final
|
2002-2003 (Milan)
|
Inter de Milan
|
Yeah
|
2004-2005 (Milan)
|
PSV Eindhoveen
|
Yeah
|
2005-2006 (Milan)
|
FC Barcelona
|
No
|
2006-2007 (Milan)
|
Manchester Utd
|
Yeah
|
2007-2008 (Chelsea)
|
Liverpool
|
No
|
2013-2014 (Real Madrid)
|
FC Bayern
|
Yeah
|
2014-2015 (Real Madrid)
|
Juventus
|
No
|
2021-2022 (Real Madrid)
|
Manchester City
|
Yeah
