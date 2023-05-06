In the following seasons, Ancelotti returned to play in the semifinals on several occasions, both with AC Milan and with Chelsea and Real Madrid. The semifinals of the 2013-2014 season stand out, when managing Real Madrid, he managed to qualify the team to the final after a historic 4-0 win over Bayern Munich. In that final, Real Madrid were crowned European champions by beating Atlético de Madrid 4-1 after extra time.

In short, the numbers speak for themselves and show that Carlo Ancelotti is an elite manager in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Out of eight semifinals played, he has qualified his team to the final five times, winning three championship titles. An impressive track record that makes him one of the most successful coaches in the history of this tournament.