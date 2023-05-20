Camila Escribens is the new Miss Peru 2023. Before being crowned as the successor to Alessia Rovegno, the ‘Golden queen’, the beauty queen participated in five pageants and even resigned from one of them, Miss Supranational Peru 2021, due to a serious health problem (has been diagnosed with AVM, cerebral arteriovenous malformation). When Anyella Grados was stripped of her crown as Miss Peru 2019, Camila, as the first runner-up, was expected to replace her at Miss Universe 2019. However, Jessica Newton chose to send her to Miss Grand International 2019.

How did Camila Escribens do in Miss Grand International 2019?

Camila Escribens, 21, attracted attention at Miss Grand International 2019 before her arrival at the event venue in Caracas (Venezuela). The Peruvian queen was in the top 6 pre-arrival, a mini contest that measured the number of ‘likes’ and shares that the official photos of the candidates received on the beauty pageant’s Facebook account. The prize of this small contest was a private dinner with the president of the organization, Nawat Itsaragrisil. Likewise, it stood out as a favorite in the rankings and hotpicks made by Latin missologists.

During the development of the 7th edition of Miss Grand International 2019, Camila Escribns entered the top 10 in national or fantasy costume. Her clothing, the work of designer Beto Pinedo, was inspired by the toe flower, an Amazonian medicinal plant.

In social networks, the design raised controversy, because Internet users did not understand the concept: “The costume is more of a vedette than of a beauty contestant.” Similarly, the resemblance to the clothing he wore was noted. Maria Jose Lora in Miss Grand International 2017.

As a curious fact, Alessia Rovegno, in the preview of Miss Peru 2022, paraded in the typical dress that Camila Escribens wore in Miss Grand 2019.

The typical costume of Camila Escribns represented the Flor del Toé. Photo: Miss Grand International /Facebook



Camila Escribens did not win Miss Grand International 2019. She was ranked eight in the top 10. In Peru, she echoed the mistake she made in her speech for peace, when she said that we were in the 24th century instead of the 21st century.

Miss Venezuela, Lourdes Valentina Figuera Morales, received the crown of Miss Grand International 2019 from María Clara Sosa, miss Grand International 2018. The first runner-up was María Malo (miss Grand Mexico) and the second, Arayha Suparurk (miss Grand Thailand). .

Miss Grand 2019: what award did Camila Escribens receive?

The organization of Miss Grand International awarded four special prizes. Camila Escribens won the best evening wear (Best evening gown). The other three recognitions were best national costume, which went to María Topić (miss Ecuador); best swimsuit, for Carmen Drayton (miss Panama); and miss popularity, for Nguyễn Hà Kiều Loan (miss Vietnam).

One day before parading through the Poliedro de Caracas, Camila Escribens thanked the designer Maritza Mendoza for her golden dress with beading and transparencies. “My evening dress was one of the most beautiful”, wrote on Instagram.

