Brazil is the team with the most World Cup winners in history: the “Verdeamarelha” has five World Cupsconquered in Sweden 1958, Switzerland 1952, Mexico 1970, USA 1994 and Korea Japan 2002, and also registers two runners-up.
Although it is closely followed by Germany and Italy, who have four each, and by Argentina, which has three with the victory in Qatar 2022, the Brazilians remain first on the list and seek to extend this supremacy in the next World Cup, that of Canada, Mexico and the United States 2026.
How has the Brazilian team fared in the Qualifiers after being champions of the previous World Cup? We review the background.
How did Brazil do in the post-1958 World Cup Qualifiers?
Brazil did not have to play Qualifying for Chile 1962, which was as follows:
Participants (6): Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay
System: Three pairings of two countries each
Qualified (3): Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay plus Brazil as defending champion and Chile as organizer.
How did Brazil do in the post-1962 World Cup Qualifiers?
Same for England 1966:
Participants (9): Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.
System: By zones. Three groups of three countries each
Qualified (3): Argentina, Chile and Uruguay, plus Brazil as defending champion
How did Brazil do in the post-1970 World Cup Qualifiers?
For Germany 1974:
Participants (8): Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay.
System: By zones. Two groups of three and one of two countries. The winners of the first zones mentioned, obtained their classification, while the winner of the other, had to play a repechage.
Repechage: Chile against Soviet Union. The “red” managed to be in the World Cup due to the refusal of her rival to play the revenge for political reasons, after the 0-0 first leg match in Moscow.
Qualified (3): Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, more Brazil, defending champion
How did Brazil do in the post-1994 World Cup Qualifiers?
Brazil qualified for France 1998 as defending champion.
Participants (9): Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.
System: All against all. Match and revenge. The first four obtained the classification.
Qualified (4): Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Paraguay plus Brazil as defending champion
How did Brazil do in the 2002 World Cup Qualifiers?
For Germany 2006 things changed:
Participants (10): Argentina, Bolivia, BrazilColombia, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.
System: All against all. Match and revenge. The first four obtained the classification and the fifth had to play a repechage.
Repechage: Uruguay faced it again against Australia. They prevailed in the first leg in Montevideo 1-0 and fell in Sydney by the same score and were defeated on penalties 4-2.
Qualified (4): Argentina, BrazilEcuador and Paraguay
