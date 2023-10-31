The hope of lifting the seventh is still standing and has Boca fans dreaming wide awake, after Xeneize eliminated Palmeiras 4-2 on penalties after having tied 1-1 in the second leg semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores 2023. The Argentine team played a very good first half in which they went to half-time with the lead after Cavani’s goal but came out to wait and speculate in the second half knowing that Verdão had been looking for the tie that they ended up achieving to the expulsion of Marcos Rojo who will not be able to play the definition against Fluminense on November 4 at the Maracaná Stadium.
Next, we will review the path of the blue and gold team, which from the round of 16 had the joy of having Sergio Romero at goal, being totally influential in each of the knockout series, since it was decided by penalties and “Chiquito” became giant.
The road to reach this stage had its twists and turns, but the Boca team finished leading Group F that included Deportivo Pereira, from Colombia, Colo Colo, from Chile, and Monagasfrom Venezuela, in search of the long-awaited seventh Libertadores, which has been denied since 2007.
Boca began its journey in Venezuela, equaling 0 to 0 against Monagas, temporarily led by Mariano Herrón, before the arrival of Almirón, who already commanded it in the second game, where in La Bombonera and in an agonizing way he beat 2 to 1 against Deportivo Pereira, showing a lot of character and determination.
He did the same in Chile to beat Colo Colo 2 to 0 and begin to direct the course in the group, and although he suffered a tough defeat against Pereira 1 to 0 in Colombia, he recovered again at home, with two successive wins to close the group: 1 to 0 against Colo Colo, and 4-0 against Monagas, finishing more leader than ever with 13 units. The Colombian team was left with eight, the Chileans accumulated six and were eliminated, as was Monagas (5).
In the round of 16the draw determined that Uruguayan National be the rival of Almirón’s team that played a terrible match in the neighboring country and everything was played to define in La Bombonera, which was a match that had Xeneize down on the scoreboard at the beginning but they ended up tying it. In the definition from the 12 steps, Sergio Romero managed to score 2 shots from Bag players to give him the classification.
Already in the quarter finalsthe series came with Racing which was full of controversies due to different situations on both sides such as the recent past with definitions of domestic finals against or the pasts of Gago and Romero for the rival club. They were two very weak football-level matches but loaded with emotion and tension that were decided from the penalty spot. Once again, Sergio Romero dressed as a hero, saving 2 penalties to give him a ticket to the semifinals.
Before him Palmeirashad a huge series, especially as a visitor where he had a dream match with spectacular saves during the 90 minutes but in the moment of truth, in the penalties, he reduced his entire hierarchy by saving penalties from Raphael Veiga (in an excellent way) and Gustavo Gomez.
It should be noted that since Sergio Romero arrived at Boca’s goal, he saved 12 penalties, which represents a spectacular number for a goalkeeper considering that it is not common to have a goalkeeper who saves penalties. With these performances, Chiquito Romero has already entered the hearts of Boca fans and now he wants to make history on November 4 in Rio de Janeiro. in the final against Fluminense. You’ll make it?
