After the loss against Newell’s in Rosario, Boca only has 81 minutes left to play against Gimnasia in La Plata to finish their away games in the 2022 season. The performance of Ibarra’s team outside the Bombonera has been uneven both in the Professional Football League and in the CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup.
In the local tournament, the blue and gold team played 12 games as visitors and could only take the three points in 6 opportunities while they were defeated on the same number of occasions and the remaining game ended in a draw. These numbers are not entirely good for a team that is leading the tournament and this shows the great performance the team had in La Bombonera.
While during his participation in the Copa Libertadores he played 4 games as a visitor and two of them were in Brazil, a very difficult place to leave with a positive result and where the home team makes itself felt. In these 4 matches, the results were not positive: 1 victory (in Bolivia against Always Ready by 1-0), 1 draw and 2 losses (against Corinthians and against Deportivo Cali).
It was a complicated 2022 season for Boca since it had a change of coach in the middle but its performance in the Bombonera was key since as a visitor it was not the best throughout the year.
#Boca #visitor #season
Leave a Reply