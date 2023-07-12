Boca has had a very positive performance in this 2023 edition of the Copa Libertadores despite having a very weak local tournament in all aspects (results, position in the table, level of play and of the players). Obviously, it must be noted that it was left in a group that did not have teams of great international importance or with a great football presence such as Monagas, Deportivo Pereira and Colo-Colo. Taking this into account, Jorge Almirón’s team finished first in this instance and was left with the “privilege” of being able to define the head-to-head series of the entire Cup as local.
More news from Boca Juniors and all its current events:
The draw was also good for the riverside team, since in the round of 16 they will face Nacional from Uruguay, one of the weakest teams among those who have qualified for this stage of the most important tournament in South American football.
Including this edition, Boca has qualified for the round of 16 21 times and has advanced 15 times. But we are going to focus on the clashes between the xeneize team and the different Uruguayan teams at this stage of the Copa Libertadores. This will be only the second time that he will come across a Uruguayan team in the first one-on-one of this international tournament. The previous one was:
In the 50th edition of the Copa Libertadores, Xeneize, which had Juan Román Riquelme and Martín Palermo on the squad, was eliminated at the hands of a humble Defensor Sporting with the following results: 2-2 and 0-1 with a global 3-2 for the Uruguayan team. That Cup ended up being won by Estudiantes de la Plata.
Regarding confrontations in any phase of this tournament with the different Uruguayan teams, it should be mentioned that Boca has seen their faces in 24 games and that they have a record of 14 wins, 7 draws and 3 losses alone. The Uruguayan team he faced the most times was Peñarol, with whom he met in the 1963, 1977, 1979, 1986, 2000 editions, while with Nacional, his next rival, he faced off in the 2013 and 2016 tournaments, the latter being crossing corresponding to the quarterfinals where Xeneize was left with the victory in a remembered penalty shootout at the hands of Agustín Orión.
Below we review the last 5 matches against Uruguayan teams:
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
DATE
|
National
|
1-0
|
3/14/2013
|
Montevideo Wanderers
|
2-1
|
2/26/2015
|
Montevideo Wanderers
|
3-0
|
4/9/2015
|
National
|
1-1
|
5/12/2016
|
National
|
1 (4) – 1 (3)
|
5/19/2016
#Boca #Uruguayan #teams #Copa #Libertadores
Leave a Reply