This summer has been an exceptional one for international football, with Spain and Argentina crowned champions of Euro 2024 and Copa America 2024, respectively. FC Barcelona, one of the most prestigious clubs in the world, has had a notable representation in both tournaments. At the Euro, the Catalan club provided 11 players, while at the Copa America it had two representatives.
The Spanish national team, champions of Euro 2024, had a strong representation from FC Barcelona. Fermín was one of the players with the fewest minutes in the national team, although his debut at a young age is a significant achievement. Ferran Torres, on the other hand, did not have much playing time but was decisive in scoring the winning goal against Albania. Pedri, a pillar in the midfield, started in almost all the games until an injury in the match against Germany kept him out of the semi-finals and the final. The great revelation of the tournament was Lamine Yamal, chosen as best young player and a key piece for Spain to be crowned champion.
Marc-André ter Stegen did not play a single minute for Germany, which meant that his time at the European Championship was inconsequential. In contrast, Ilkay Gündogan, as captain, played a prominent role and was essential to the team’s good performance, although Germany was eliminated by Spain.
Portugal had the presence of João Cancelo and João Félix. Cancelo had a remarkable performance, especially in attack from his position as right back. However, Félix was one of the most criticised players, particularly for missing a decisive penalty in Portugal’s elimination at the hands of France in the quarter-finals.
Robert Lewandowski, representing Poland, had a poor tournament. He scored a penalty but did not play in the first match and his team was quickly eliminated in the group stage, the first to be eliminated from the tournament.
Jules Koundé was one of the standout figures for France, despite the team’s overall performance. His performance in defence, especially at right-back, was brilliant and he could consolidate that position for himself in the coming season.
Andreas Christensen put in a solid performance in defence for Denmark, helping his team advance to the round of 16, where they were eliminated by Germany. His performance was consistent and he left a good impression at the tournament.
At the Copa America, Raphinha and the Brazilian national team were one of the disappointments of the tournament. Brazil did not show their best football and were eliminated by Uruguay in the knockout rounds, with Raphinha unable to make a significant impact.
Ronald Araújo had a good performance with Uruguay, who reached the semi-finals and won third place. However, a serious injury will keep him out of action for at least four months, affecting his pre-season and the start of next season with Barcelona.
