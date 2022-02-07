The Txingurri He finished his stage at Can Barça on January 13, 2020. Since then, up to three coaches have directed the Barça team and, therefore, they have faced a red-and-white team that they had not been able to beat.
Ernesto Valverde directed his last match at FC Barcelona four days before parting ways with the club, precisely in a defeat (2-3) in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup against Atlético de Madrid. After that, neither Quique Setién nor Ronald Koeman had been able to impose themselves on the mattresses, something that Xavi Hernández has achieved. The meetings were the following:
June 30, 2020. Matchday 30 of LaLiga 2019-20 left a draw with Quique Setién on the bench. The locals took the lead on two occasions, thanks to an own goal from Diego Costa and a strike from Lionel Messi. Both would be answered by Saúl Ñíguez.
November 21, 2020. Matchday 10 of LaLiga 2020-21 was already prepared by Ronald Koeman. The Dutch coach and his pupils succumbed with a goal in first-half stoppage time scored by Yannick Ferreira Carrasco.
May 8, 2021. Matchday 35 of LaLiga 2020-21 was also directed by Ronald Koeman for the Barça team. The match ended goalless in a great performance by Marc-André Ter Stegen, especially in the first half.
October 2, 2021. The Dutch coach directed his last match against Atlético de Madrid on matchday 8 of LaLiga 2021-22. He did it with a defeat that came after two goals in the first half, the work of Thomas Lemar and Luis Suárez.
February 6, 2022. Matchday 23 of LaLiga 2021-22 was the first in which Xavi Hernández faced Atlético de Madrid on the bench. Despite the fact that Yannick Ferreira Carrasco put his team ahead, goals from Jordi Alba, Pablo Páez “Gavi”, Ronald Araújo and Daniel Alves reversed a marker that would make up Luis Suárez.
