This summer has been a memorable one for international football with Spain and Argentina crowned champions of Euro 2024 and Copa America 2024 respectively. Atlético de Madrid have had a strong representation in both tournaments, providing seven players in the Euro Cup and three in the Copa America.
Axel Witsel and Arthur Vermeeren, along with their national team, had a lackluster tournament. Belgium went through without much fanfare, disappointing once again as a team, with no individual performances of note.
Alvaro Morata, captain of the Spanish national team, had a good Euro Cup. Although he did not score many goals, he worked tirelessly for his team and lifted the trophy, rewarding his effort and leadership.
Goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan was part of the Romanian national team, which had a remarkable performance. However, Moldovan did not enjoy any minutes in the tournament, being the second or third goalkeeper of the team.
Antoine Griezmann had a Euro Cup to forget. He was not in his element at any point and ended up being a substitute in the semi-finals, displaying a terrible performance that disappointed many.
Jan Oblak had a great performance, leading his team beyond the group stage for the first time in history. Despite his great performance, Slovenia were eliminated in the round of 16 by Portugal in a penalty shoot-out.
Memphis Depay had a disappointing Euros, failing to live up to expectations. He was reliant on a brilliant Gakpo to extend his involvement, and an injury ruled him out of the final game.
Argentina triumphed once again in a major tournament, with Rodrigo De Paul and Nahuel Molina being key players in the starting eleven. Both had a good tournament, contributing significantly to their team’s success.
José María Giménez had to take on a more prominent role due to Ronald Araújo’s injury. Although Uruguay suffered a heavy defeat in the semi-finals, Giménez helped secure third place. Although he is no longer an undisputed starter, he remains a valuable substitute for his team.
