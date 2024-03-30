Just a year ago Colombia and Argentina They celebrated 200 years of “uninterrupted dialogue.” They boasted, according to the Argentine Foreign Ministry, “healthy diplomatic relations.” But, with the arrival of the libertarian Javier Milei to the presidency on December 10, the diplomatic relationship is going through its lowest moment and that friendship sealed a March 8, 1823 is currently facing the greatest diplomatic tension in its history. Something that did not happen even when Colombia abstained from supporting the Argentines during the Malvinas war.

On Wednesday, after CNN aired fragments of an interview in which Milei called Gustavo Petrothe Colombian government made the decision to expel diplomats from the Argentine embassy in Bogotá.

“There are seven diplomatic officials at the Embassy,” the Argentine Foreign Ministry confirmed to EL TIEMPO, but refrained from giving more details. However, sources from the Foreign Ministry in Colombia assured this newspaper that the measure would not affect everyone. An attempt would be made to remove the accreditations of at least three officials, although it is not yet clear at what level.

And although the measure gave them 72 hours to leave the country (which was fulfilled this Saturday), the official note will only be delivered to the Argentines until tomorrow, so they remain in Colombia.

In fact, it was known in local Argentine media that the chancellor Diana Mondino I was angry with the ambassador in ColombiaGustavo Dzugala, because in the middle of the crisis he did not answer the phone and Milei found out about the drastic decision through the news. Now, Dzugala, who was appointed by Alberto Fernández, could face an investigation.

The truth is that the tension has only escalated. Last February, the Colombian ambassador to Argentina, Camilo Romero, had been called for consultations and was in Bogotá. So, the Colombian government was precisely about to decide how much longer it could maintain that decision when the CNN interview appeared in which Milei escalated her previous statements when she called Petro a “murderous communist” and a “lethal pest for Colombians.”

Parallel to these statements, a series of events had been worrying Colombian diplomats in Buenos Aires.

Firstly, the effect that the decision would have to include in the Omnibus Law (Milei flag) that public universities would no longer be free for foreigners when it is estimated that In Argentina there are about 118,000 Colombians, of which 80% are students.

This added to the news about the rejection of Ecuadorian, Brazilian and Colombian students to enter by air Buenos Aires. According to the information recorded, foreigners were returned to their countries with a “false tourist” stamp because, according to the Argentine immigration authorities, they intended to enter as such when their intention was to settle.

However, according to official figures, between January and February 28,000 Colombians entered Argentina and only 100 were rejected because they did not meet the entry requirements or had a criminal record.

Passenger attacks

Milei has picked fights with China, with the Pope Franciscowith the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvaamong several others, but with all of them it has reduced its virulence shortly after.

Although the Colombian Foreign Ministry appeals to that with the decision to expel the diplomats in Bogotá, Petro and Milei are at ideological opposites and the fight seems personal.

Initially, when the rumors began about the interview that Milei gave to CNN, in Colombia there was not much interest in responding in that way, but, considering that it was not the first time it had happened, in Bogotá they decided to appeal to that measure to try to apologize. .

Of course, reversing the decision to expel the diplomats would only occur if there is a “significant gesture, such as an apology (from Milei),” stressed the high-level diplomatic source, which, however, knowing the virulence of the one that Milei prides herself on, looks quite distant.

Of course, for now, Milei's statements have managed to further align the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, – whom Milei called “ignorant” – with Petro at a time when regional tension is building up on several fronts.

Of course, Milei insists that Petro is the one who started it all. “Here I leave you some things that Petro has told me…”, she posted on

Therefore, IEven in Argentina, Milei's words have received some criticism, mainly from his opponents.

“His foreign policy is childish and also puts prosperous and growing bilateral trade in crisis,” said the former foreign minister. Santiago Cafiero, official of the previous government. “This never happened. With his grievances and offenses, Milei breaks 200 years of peaceful and friendly relations between Argentina and Colombia,” added the diplomat.

The same did former president Alberto Fernández, who said he regretted and rejected Milei's statements. He “he has mistreated the president of Colombia.” “The derogatory and disqualifying way in which the Argentine president expresses himself about presidents legitimately elected by his people is absolutely inadmissible,” said the former Peronist president.

The truth is that diplomatic tension grips Milei in the midst of an economic adjustment plan that has left more than 50,000 state employees out of work and growing social tension due to the country's poverty levels when 41.7 percent of Argentines are poor, one of the highest figures in 20 years. The layoffs even reach the Argentine Foreign Ministry where 150 contracts will not be renewed.

