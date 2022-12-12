Argentina is one of the teams with the most history in the FIFA World Cups, having won two titles (1979 and 1986), but it also has a huge number of outstanding moments in its history that make up the great history of this tournament. Tomorrow, against Croatia, the team will play again in the semifinals in what will be their fifth match in this instance.
Taking into account that in the 1950, 1974 and 1978 editions this instance was not played due to the format chosen by FIFA for those tournaments. In other words, in total, the semifinals have been played in 19 of the 22 editions of the world’s top soccer tournament.
Next, we review the previous four semifinals of Argentina by World Cups:
In the first World Cup in history, the Albiceleste team thrashed the United States 6-1 to access the final where they would fall to the host team 4-2.
In this historic competition for Argentina, Bilardo’s team left Belgium 2-0 on the road with two goals from Diego Armando Maradona who played one of the best tournaments in history on an individual level. In the final, it was a victory against Germany 3-2.
A tournament that went from minor to major for the team that arrived with the aim of defending the title. Despite the loss to Cameroon in their debut, the Argentines defeated the locals on penalties in the semifinals in a historic match. In the final, Germany was victorious 1-0.
With a compact team and a game focused on Lionel Messi, Alejandro Sabella’s team reached the final after defeating the Netherlands on penalties with a spectacular performance by Sergio Romero who became a hero.
So far, Argentina has played 4 semifinals and won them all. Against Croatia, it will be a new opportunity for Lionel Messi and company to access the most important game in football and give Argentina the long-awaited third World Cup.
