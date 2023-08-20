The Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni became champion in the World Cup in Qatar 2022, led by the best player in the world, Lionel Messi, but he is already focused on what will be the start of the South American Qualifiers for the next World Cup , that of 2026, which will be in Mexico, Canada and the United States.
The first clash will be against Ecuador, on Friday, September 8, starting at 9:00 p.m., at River Plate’s Más Monumental stadium. But, how has the national team fared in the Qualifiers after having been champion of the previous World Cup? We review the two backgrounds.
How did Argentina do in the post-1978 World Cup Qualifiers?
After winning the title in 1978, Argentina qualified for the 1982 World Cup in Spain as defending champion, so they did not have to play the Qualifiers.
Participants (9): Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.
System: By zones. Three groups of three countries each and the first of each one got the classification.
Qualified (3): Brazil, Chile and Peru, more Argentina, defending champion.
How did Argentina do in the post-1986 World Cup Qualifiers?
After winning the title in 1986, Argentina also qualified for the World Cup in Italy as defending champion.
Participants (9): Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.
System: By zones. Three groups of three countries each. The winners of two of them qualified directly for the World Cup while the other had to play a playoff
Repechage: Colombia faced Israel. They won the first leg 1-0 in Barranquilla and qualified as a visitor after the 0-0 draw.
Qualified (3): Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay more Argentina, defending champion
