How did an Egyptian temple reach the heart of Madrid? The story behind the Debod temple

The Debod temple will not be covered and will not be protected with any additional element, at least for the moment. It is the decision of the Madrid City Council, which has concluded that the monument is “in a good state of conservation”, although the Consistory has admitted that “there are problems appreciated by nature and history.” The decision has generated an intense debate Among neighbors, specialists and opposition groups, which are referred to the agreement approved in 2020, in which urgent measures were urged for the conservation of this emblem.

The Debod temple turns 50 in Madrid: historical images of a piece of Egypt in the city

But how did an Egyptian temple arrive until Madrid And what did its shipment mean to Spain, back in the 60s? The building was donated to our country in 1968, in gratitude for the help provided during the Cloud campaign, an unprecedented international mobilization that was attended by more than 50 countries to save more than 20 large temples.

Everything dates back to 1954, when the decision was made to build the Great Asuán damwhich implied the creation of an immense artificial lake covering the Valle del Alto Nilo, from Asuán (Egypt) to Dal Cataracts (Sudan), a region of enormous cultural wealth, known from ancient times under the name of Nubia, recalls UNESCO.

To safeguard the monuments and sites threatened by water, the Egyptian and Sudanese governments requested help to the UNESCO In 1959. And an international movement began in which thousands of objects were rescued and temples such as ABU Simbel and Philae were preserved, which were displaced to higher points.

A journey to get to Spain

Spain contributed to that campaign and in 1946 formally requested the Debod temple for donation for the services provided. This was one of the temples designated by the Egyptian government to be delivered to the countries with the greatest contribution.

However, the journey of this Madrid emblem had not yet ended. Since 1960, their stones lay in the Elephantine Islandin front of Asuán. Even there was a Spanish team headed by Martín Almagro Basch in 1969 to take over the delivery, packaging and transport of the temple to Spain, as explained by the Madrid City Council. The monument came first to Valencia and then in Madrid, where its reconstruction began.

It was not until July 20, 1972 when it was officially inaugurated. Currently, it is located in the Mountain Barracks Parknear the Plaza de España in the capital. The monument continues as the first day: outdoors and without coverage that guarantees a better conservation of its structure, according to some specialists and scientific disseminators such as the baroquista, who remember that Spain promised in their day that it would not be exposed to the free air “under no circumstances.”

The decision of the Madrid City Council not to cover it and maintain the usual adjustments for its maintenance has once again focused on the open debate on the conservation of this Egyptian jewel, which arrived in Madrid more than 50 years ago and has become An emblem of the capital.