The most recent success of “Baghlia Olive Oil” was winning the “Platinum Medal” a few days ago in London, which is considered a high-level decoration in international olive oil competitions.

But this time, it is not the only medal that this mill won. It has already won a prize in the 18th International Competition for World Oils organized by the Agency for the Evaluation of Agricultural Products in the French capital, Paris, a short time ago, in addition to 4 medals, including two gold medals; One in Dubai and one in Japan, as well as two silver medals in Italy and New York, respectively.

The beginning of the adventure

“Sky News Arabia” met the man behind this success, Mr. Hamid Kiyard, the investor in the olive oil sector, who proudly recounted how he and his small family managed to split the glory of olives and produce one of the finest types of olive oil from his far from the spotlight area and push it towards International to become a registered mark in the name of the town of Baglia.

The owner of the mill says that “the adventure was launched by my father in 1998, when he was the first founder with my brother,” and continues, “and since I am a farmer, it was easy for me to adapt to the atmosphere of activity in the mill and work to develop it.”

Hamid, who appears on his face, tells the details of serving the land with all its troubles, the details of the start, and how dealing with the olive tree turned into a story of love and hobby that he refined by traveling to several countries, including Tunisia, Italy and Spain, to benefit from the experiences of these countries in olive cultivation, explaining that the real breakthrough in the work The year 2010 began with the acquisition of modern machinery and the move towards quality work.

In the beginning, his concern was not to collect awards, whether nationally or internationally, but rather to work and invest in this important agricultural field, but as the saying goes, “appetite comes with food.” The quality of the product is what makes itself a presence, especially in international production fairs.

It should be noted that he has been working in the “Kiard Press” with a mule of 10 workers for years, until they formed one family and one of them cannot be dispensed with, as the work is the work of one team.

From the tree to the room

You feel when Hamid talks about the olive tree as if he is referring to a person close to him. He softens his speech and chooses his words carefully and with unparalleled calm, until you think that he is talking to you about something sacred.

This is what achieved for his press the success and echo that you know inside and outside Algeria, as it offered a price whose value was seriousness, renewal and motivation at work. Overcoming the difficulties was not an easy thing, especially since the real olive oil industry needs a specific vision and strategy.

Hameed went beyond the traditional mechanisms of olive oil pressing, such as picking olives from the ground and switching directly to the good method, which is “from the tree to the room”, in order to obtain high-quality oil with various health benefits.

medals

Speaking about the global successes, the owner of the Kiard press confirms that four years ago, there was no talk among them about international competitions or winning awards. The idea came after participating in an exhibition in Barcelona, ​​where the olive oil we offer was admired and we were invited to participate in the competitions. .

The medals obtained varied between gold, silver and platinum, and across various places from Italy and Greece to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and New York.

Hamid describes the scene when he wears a certain medal, “I feel very happy, especially that we win among hundreds of participants from different countries. This makes us proud of the quality of our product and it also honors our country, Algeria.”

He concludes his speech by stressing the need to continue working to prove the value of Algerian olive oil among various countries, stressing in the same context that the Algerian climate overlooking the Mediterranean is very suitable for olive cultivation and the production of high quality olive oil.