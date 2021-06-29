Italy it had just won the tournament in 1968. It finished first in Group 6 in the 1972 qualifying round, but succumbed after a draw (0-0) and a defeat (2-1) against Belgium in the last qualifying round.

France it obtained the title in 1984. In 1988 it was in third place of Group 3 in the phase of classification with a victories in eight meetings and seven points of being able to be classified. It could be said that it was the biggest decline of a champion in the Eurocopa.

Denmark He came from giving the surprise in 1992, but he could not get close to the feat in 1996. In that edition, he drew (1-1) with Portugal, lost (3-0) against Croatia and won (3-0) against Turkey. insufficient to advance to quarters.

Germany it had just won the competition in 1996. In 2000, the draw (1-1) on the first day was the only point achieved in Group A, followed by defeats against England (1-0) and Portugal (3-0) .

Greece it also came from surprising in 2004. In 2008 it would be bottom of Group D after losing against Sueca (0-2), Russia (0-2) and Spain (1-2).

Portugal It was the last to defend the crown after the one achieved in 2016. In this edition, it was third in Group F after beating Hungary (0-3), losing (2-4) against Germany and drawing (2-2) with France. In the second round of Euro 2020 they lost (1-0) to Belgium.

Netherlands they had won the title in 1988. In 1992 they led Group B by winning (1-0) against Scotland, drawing (0-0) against the Commonwealth of Independent States and defeating (3-1) Germany. In the semifinals he would fall (2-2 and 4-5 on penalties) to the surprising Denmark.

The Euro Story: Debutantes West Germany Take The Spoils At The First Attempt, Euro 1972 https://t.co/otaIOxVqqE pic.twitter.com/QNKrewtldt – Who Ate All The Pies (@waatpies) June 29, 2016

West Germany he won the title in 1972. In 1976, also starting from the semifinals, he eliminated (2-4) Yugoslavia in extra time. In the final he could not (2-2 and 5-3 on penalties) with Czechoslovakia.