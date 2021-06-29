In today’s list we review the results of the 15 teams that defended the title in the continental tournament, being really difficult to revalidate it.
Spain it won the Eurocup in 1964. In 1968 it finished in first place in Group 1 in the qualifying phase, but in the last qualifying phase it was eliminated in a double defeat (1-0 and 1-2) by England.
Italy it had just won the tournament in 1968. It finished first in Group 6 in the 1972 qualifying round, but succumbed after a draw (0-0) and a defeat (2-1) against Belgium in the last qualifying round.
France it obtained the title in 1984. In 1988 it was in third place of Group 3 in the phase of classification with a victories in eight meetings and seven points of being able to be classified. It could be said that it was the biggest decline of a champion in the Eurocopa.
West Germany they won the title in 1980. In 1984 they were unable to advance to the round in Group B, where they drew (0-0) with Portugal, won (2-1) against Romania and lost (0-1) against Spain.
Denmark He came from giving the surprise in 1992, but he could not get close to the feat in 1996. In that edition, he drew (1-1) with Portugal, lost (3-0) against Croatia and won (3-0) against Turkey. insufficient to advance to quarters.
Germany it had just won the competition in 1996. In 2000, the draw (1-1) on the first day was the only point achieved in Group A, followed by defeats against England (1-0) and Portugal (3-0) .
Greece it also came from surprising in 2004. In 2008 it would be bottom of Group D after losing against Sueca (0-2), Russia (0-2) and Spain (1-2).
Spain won the title in 2012. In 2016 they advanced as second in Group A by beating Czech Republic (1-0) and Turkey (3-0), losing (2-1) to Croatia. In the second round he succumbed (2-0) against Italy.
Portugal It was the last to defend the crown after the one achieved in 2016. In this edition, it was third in Group F after beating Hungary (0-3), losing (2-4) against Germany and drawing (2-2) with France. In the second round of Euro 2020 they lost (1-0) to Belgium.
France He had just finished lifting the European Championship in 2000. In 2004 he advanced as the group leader by beating England (2-1) and Switzerland (1-3), drawing (2-2) against Croatia. In the quarterfinals they fell (0-1) to the surprising Greece.
Czechoslovakia they had just won the Eurocup in 1976. In 1980 they finished second in Group A after losing (0-1) against West Germany, winning (1-3) against Greece and drawing (1-1) with the Netherlands. When he finished second, he directly played the match for third place against the other second, but we consider it equivalent to the semi-finals.
Netherlands they had won the title in 1988. In 1992 they led Group B by winning (1-0) against Scotland, drawing (0-0) against the Commonwealth of Independent States and defeating (3-1) Germany. In the semifinals he would fall (2-2 and 4-5 on penalties) to the surprising Denmark.
The Soviet Union She had just come from lifting the first European Championship in 1960 and she was also the first to defend the crown. In a tournament that started in the semifinals, they eliminated (0-3) Denmark and lost (2-1) in the final against Spain.
West Germany he won the title in 1972. In 1976, also starting from the semifinals, he eliminated (2-4) Yugoslavia in extra time. In the final he could not (2-2 and 5-3 on penalties) with Czechoslovakia.
Spain It has been the only team capable of winning the Eurocup twice in a row. He raised it in 2008 and in 2012 he successfully defended his crown to close a great cycle. In this second he led Group C after drawing (1-1) against Italy and defeating Ireland (4-0) and Croatia (0-1). They left out France (2-0) in the quarterfinals and Portugal (0-0 and 2-4 on penalties) in the semifinals, beating Italy (4-0) in the final.
