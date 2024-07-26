Alexander MayorkasSecretary of Homeland Security of the United States, testifying on the arrest of the Sinaloa Cartel bosses (CDS), recalled the efforts strategic objectives of the President’s administration Joe Biden and the vice president Kamala Harris.

Let us remember that this Thursday, July 25, Ismael Zambada García, alias ‘El Mayo’ and Joaquín Guzmán López, ‘El Güero Moreno’, were arrested at a private airport in El Paso, Texas, as confirmed by various North American authorities.

The American attributed the capture of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel to the collaboration between the Office of National Security Investigations (HSI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to the Secretary, the Biden-Harris administration has implemented a comprehensive and unprecedented approach to combat trafficking in fentanyl, a drug that has caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans and devastated numerous communities.

Mayorkas stressed that these efforts are part of the current administration’s unwavering commitment to bringing to justice those who profit at the expense of the well-being of American citizens.

Versions about the capture

After the arrest, there were various versions of how the arrest was carried outInitially, it was speculated that ‘El Mayo’ had turned himself in voluntarily.

However, Fox News journalist Bryan Llenas reported that Zambada was tricked into boarding a plane bound for Mexico, but that he actually headed to El Paso, where they were both arrested.

Will Ovidio Guzmán be released?

After consulting the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) of the United States Department of Justice (USA), it was found that the status of Ovidio ‘El Ratón’ Guzmán López appears as ‘released’.

It would have been on July 23, 2024 when the son of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán Loera was allegedly released without first having gone through a trial, much less a sentence, as a result of the multiple drug-related crimes that the North American authorities charged him with.