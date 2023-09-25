This number is constantly increasing due to the expansion of tropical wetlands in recent years as a result of a series of catastrophic floods in various African countries. The most recent of these was BIPA, which is still counting its victims, and before that, northern Sudan and Mozambique last May, Rwanda in March, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in April 2020.

In terms of numbers, during the quarantine period of the Covid-19 pandemic, the decrease in land and air traffic led to a reduction in air pollution, but an “exceptional” increase in methane emissions was recorded in the period 2020-2021, from 14 to 26 million tons in 2020 and from 13 To 23 million tons in 2021, the main reason for this increase was wetlands and floods, according to the same source.

Climate change appears to be the main reason for the increasing number of floods, which in turn causes global warming and accelerates the appearance of its symptoms on the continent.

In his statement to Sky News Arabia, climate scientist, professor and researcher at the University of Reims Champagne-Ardenne, Thomas Lavaux, says that it is “like a real vicious circle.”

“Methane emissions from these wetlands have increased very rapidly as a result of climate change,” he explains. “The warmer the temperature, the greater the methane emissions, and therefore, the higher the temperature.”

Significant methane emissions

Laveau continues: “Thanks to satellites, we have daily coverage of the north and south of the continent, which showed important leaks of methane gas from them, whether particularly from wetland floods or from countries that have access to oil and gas in Africa.”

According to studies published at the end of last year by the journal Natog, 40 percent of methane emissions come from natural sources, especially from wetlands, which are flooded with water for at least part of the year. While 60 percent of it comes from human activities (agriculture, fossil fuels, and waste).

While Africa contributes little to global carbon dioxide emissions (3 percent of global emissions), it is nonetheless a major producer of methane (16 percent of global emissions).

The climate expert states, “Methane is considered the second most important greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide. It is now responsible for 35 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, and has contributed to a third of the increase in temperatures over the ages. Above all, it is a gas with strong “Heating is approximately 80 times greater than the power of carbon dioxide over twenty years.”

But on the other hand, Thomas Lavaux asserts that “its lifespan of no more than ten years, compared to 100 years for carbon dioxide, makes it a powerful tool in the fight against climate change.”

That is why a global methane pledge was announced at the United Nations Climate Summit “Cop26” in Glasgow, Scotland in 2021, aiming to reduce human-caused emissions by 30 percent by the end of the current decade.

Its impact on Africa

The climate expert points out that “Africa is the continent most affected by methane emissions,” because, according to him, “rising temperatures lead to a decrease in rainfall in some countries. For example, when the percentage of rainfall in some areas does not exceed 200 mm annually, this is due to global warming.” “This percentage could drop by half, which could cause a catastrophic situation that will mainly affect agriculture, the primary resource for some countries.”

On the other hand, he asserts that “the emissions of these greenhouse gases will harm Africa, regardless of the country responsible for them. Because unlike the problem of pollution, which has a local effect, when butane gas is released into the atmosphere, after months it spreads and reaches the continent and increases warming there.”

This is why the speaker encourages “the necessity of recovering methane gas leaking from oil and gas facilities and exploiting it locally. As for floods and torrents, there is no solution yet.”