The Milan team is in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, where it will be facing Inter in one of the most anticipated and most exciting matches in the tournament.
The team led by coach Stefano Pioli wants to get their ticket to the competition’s grand final, where they will face off against the winner of Real Madrid vs. Manchester City.
In the quarterfinals they beat Napoli by an aggregate score of 2-1, with goals from Ismael Bennacer and Oliver Giroud, respectively. Now they are one step away from being able to return to a final of the ‘orejona’.
The Italian team has a total of 7 Champions League titles in its history, as well as 4 runners-up. The last time they lifted the cup was in 2007, beating Liverpool 2-1 at the Olympic Stadium in Athens.
In total they have been 13 semifinal matches those he has played, so the game against Inter would be number 14 in history since the contest was established.
The balance for the Rossoneros is very favourable, since out of 13 semifinals, only 2 failed to reach the grand final of the competition, being in the 2005-06 and 55-56 editions, respectively.
For its part, AC Milan made it past the semifinals on 11 occasions, winning 7 titles and finishing runner-up 4 times.
Here the detail
|
Year
|
Rival
|
Marker
|
advanced to final
|
Champion
|
2006-07
|
Liverpool
|
2-1
|
Yeah
|
Yeah
|
2005-06
|
Barcelona
|
0-1
|
No
|
No
|
2004-05
|
PSV
|
3-3 (away goal)
|
Yeah
|
No
|
2002-03
|
Inter
|
1-1 (away goal)
|
Yeah
|
Yeah
|
1994-95
|
psg
|
3-0
|
Yeah
|
No
|
1993-94
|
Monaco
|
3-0
|
Yeah
|
Yeah
|
1992-93
|
–
|
–
|
Yeah
|
No
|
1989-90
|
Bayern Munich
|
2-2 (away goal)
|
Yeah
|
Yeah
|
1988-89
|
real Madrid
|
6-1
|
Yeah
|
Yeah
|
1968-69
|
Manchester Utd
|
2-1
|
Yeah
|
Yeah
|
1962-63
|
Dundee
|
5-2
|
Yeah
|
Yeah
|
1957-58
|
Manchester Utd
|
5-2
|
Yeah
|
No
|
1955-56
|
real Madrid
|
5-4
|
No
|
No
#Milan #Champions #League #semifinals
Leave a Reply