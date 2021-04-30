The Public Prosecutor’s Office in the eastern German city of Potsdam ordered, on Friday, that a female health care worker undergo a psychological test.

This came after news that she attacked four people in the Social Welfare Home with special needs, in which she works, killing four, and seriously wounding another.

And German media reported that the four people, who were killed in the attack, had severe cut marks in the throat. These four range in age from 31 to 56.

The decision of the public prosecutor’s office comes after the woman was temporarily referred to a psychiatric clinic by a judge, on Thursday, the day after the attacks.

A spokesman for the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Potsdam stated that the woman, who has been working for a long time in this house, has not yet commented on these alleged crimes.

The identity of the woman was not revealed due to Germany’s strict data protection laws.

A spokesman for the care home said that the injured person is recovering after undergoing an emergency operation.

The spokesman added: “This is good news for all of us,” but pointed out that the staff and residents of the house are still in a state of shock after the attack.