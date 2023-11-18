Home page politics

From: Leonie Hudelmaier

Press Split

The Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko is also pursuing his opponents abroad. © IMAGO/Pavel Bednyakov

Three years after the wave of protests in Belarus, things are more difficult than ever for the democracy movement in the country. An expert explains how autocracy works.

Berlin – Belarus is almost only reported in the context of the Ukraine war. Meanwhile, Alexander Lukashenko continues to expand his power in the country. Olga Dryndova, editor of “Belarus Analyzes” at the Eastern Europe Research Center at the University of Bremen, explains in an interview what this means for the people in the country.

Olga Dryndova, editor of the “Belarus Analyzes” at the Eastern Europe Research Center at the University of Bremen © private

Last week, the Bundestag passed a resolution on Belarus. What does she mean?

What I find remarkable: According to the text of the resolution, “a democratic Belarus is welcome in the European community of values”. Even if indirectly, this could mean a prospect of EU membership for Belarus. The fact that the German government does not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the legitimate president even three years after the election shows that it is serious about its solidarity for the democracy movement. The resolution also names the United Transitional Cabinet of the Belarusian Democratic Forces, led by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, as a relevant actor to communicate with. This attitude is definitely something qualitatively new for the German-Belarusian relationship.

How has the Lukashenko regime changed in the last three years?

I think it’s a bit of a shame that this system was described as Europe’s last dictatorship even before 2020. Because this essentially invalidated a lot of what happened after 2020. Some experts now speak of a system at the interface between autocracy and totalitarianism.

Belarus: “We are dealing with a strong wave of repression”

What exactly is happening there?

Things are happening in Belarus that happened in Soviet times. We are dealing with a very strong wave of repression that aims to eliminate direct political citizen participation. The Belarusian government is trying to ban all actors that have the potential to gather people. Non-state media, independent trade unions, almost all parties were liquidated. Events relating to climate protection, culture or education are also often seen as a danger by the state. A complete depoliticization of the population is achieved.

How has Belarusian relations with Russia changed in the last three years?

As long as the relationship between Belarus and the West is tense, dependence on Russia is critical. Otherwise there is no alternative for Lukashenko’s system to continue to be financed and politically supported. Lukashenko also has Putin to personally thank for remaining in power in the difficult first weeks after the 2020 election. If Russia had questioned Lukashenko’s political legitimacy, it would have been his political end.

How can the West stand up for Belarus now?

Essentially, it is important that Belarus receives media and political attention. What is important here is the so-called legitimation function. If you don’t meet with the Belarusian government, but with democratic forces, these will be legitimized for the German and Belarusian audience. This is important for the democracy movement in Belarus. In addition: If you are not known, you will not receive financial support. External democracy promotion is part of German and EU foreign policy. And Belarus is one of the many autocracies that Germany and the EU see as a security threat.

Dictatorship in Belarus: “The prisoners are given the impression that they have been forgotten”

How dangerous is it then that Belarus has largely disappeared from public discourse?

Since the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, Belarus has been spoken of almost exclusively as a co-aggressor. Reporting on Belarus without any connection to Russia and Ukraine makes little sense – it’s part of the whole regional situation. Without the Belarusian territory, the attack on Kiev in this form would not have been possible. But the separation between society and the regime was not always represented. And the people who are incarcerated depend on public attention. It is a psychological war that autocracies wage. The prisoners are given the impression that they have been forgotten. This may be why there have been several suicide attempts by political prisoners.