Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE). Denton True Youngthe pitcher with the most wins and the most losses in history, 511-316, who pitched from 1890 to 1911, was baptized Cy before throwing his first ball as a professional.

And now, 113 years after his retirement from baseball, in addition to those two records, he maintains others, equally unbeatable. But why was he such a winner? The answer was known the day when he was first called Cy.

It began in 1890, when Denton True, 23, was taken to the Canton Ohio stadium, where there was a Minor League team in the Tri-State League. The manager, the coach and a reporter would see him pitch, to see if it was worth hiring him.

The ball from one of his first pitches went over the catcher’s head, crashed into the backstop, knocked him down and beyond broke a chair.

The journalist published: “They have hired a young man for the city team who throws the ball with the speed of a cyclone.” In English, cyclone. Since then he is famous as Cy, for cyclone. No one could measure Cy’s speed.

But experts assume that he was throwing the fastball, constantly, between 90 and 105 miles per hour. Very soon, on August 3, he was already pitching in the Major Leagues with the Cleveland team. Later he also wore the Boston uniform.

In 1901, Young reached the Triple Crown with 33 wins, 1.62 ERA and 158 strikeouts. In 1903 he won two games in the first World Series, helping the Boston Americans, now the Red Sox, defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates. He made three starts and had a 1.85 ERA in 34.0 innings.

Cy Young He died on November 4, 1955, at the age of 88, a victim of coronary illnesses. He started 815 games, threw 749 complete games, faced 29,565 batters and had a 2.63 ERA.

120 years ago, because it happened in 1904, Young completed 14 consecutive seasons winning 20 or more games. In total he achieved 20 or more victories in 16 campaigns and 30 or more, five times.

He threw three no-hitters and in 1904 he authored the first perfect game of the 20th century. In 1912, Young chose to retire. He was elevated to Hall of Fame in 1937, with 153 of 201 votes.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.