This October 31, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Craig Mokhiber, resigned. A decision that came, according to his statements, as a result of the inability to stop what he classified as “genocide.” Since the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas on October 7, the organization has been immersed in tensions with Israel and an inability to act due to dissent among its member countries. Therefore, his capacity as a mediator has been questioned. We analyze it.

This Tuesday, a senior official at the United Nations Human Rights Office resigned from his position in the face of what he called “the failure of the UN” in the Palestinian Territories. It was about Craig Mokhiber, who until today was the director of the Office of Human Rights in New York.

In the letter—which was leaked to the media—Mokhiber assures that the United Nations receives “enormous pressure to compromise its humanitarian principles.” And he launched a powerful criticism against the impossibility of action of the organism. “One more time, We are witnessing a genocide unfold before our eyes, and the organization (UN) we serve seems unable to stop it,” Mokhiber said. And he added: “In Gaza, civilian homes, schools, churches, mosques and medical institutions are gratuitously attacked, and thousands of civilians are massacred“.

This is the latest event to shake the organization, after weeks full of tension over its role in Israel’s conflict against Hamas. Their ability to mediate has been strongly criticized and questioned since the conflict escalated on October 7. And doubts are still growing about the possibility of being decisive in calming a major crisis.

How decisive has the UN been in addressing the conflict between Israel and Hamas?

In dialogue with France 24, Enrique Olivares, a lawyer specializing in Public International Law and International Relations and a researcher in the Middle East area at the University of Buenos Aires, stated that “in this conflict, the United Nations has acted based on the limited capabilities it held by the Secretary General and the offices and specialized agencies of the UN, seeking, above all, generate humanitarian steps or serve the Palestinian population “which today suffers with greater intensity the effects of the bombings.”

As a measure of action within the UN’s field of operation, last Friday the United Nations General Assembly voted to issue a non-binding resolution regarding the conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas. What was decided? The need for a humanitarian truce between the parties and the demand for humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip, victim of an Israeli siege that has claimed the lives of more than 8,000 people.

The resolution, drafted by the Arab states, had a final vote of 121 votes in favor and 44 abstentions. Among the countries that gave their refusal are Israel and the United States.

Regarding the abstention of the States in the vote, Oliveros stated that “this shows, unlike the Ukrainian case, that the countries are more wary of adopting positions on the matter, especially due to the historical complexity of the conflict that has always generated divisions in the state positions.”

The resolution caused divergent positions. Israel charged—again—against the organization and delegitimized its role and relevance. The Israeli ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, also pointed out that those who voted in favor preferred to support “the defense of Nazi terrorists” instead of supporting their country.

“This ridiculous resolution has the audacity to call for a truce. The goal of this truce resolution is for Israel to stop defending itself against Hamas, so that Hamas can set us on fire,” Erdan said in the General Assembly after the vote.

In contrast, the Palestinian envoy to the UN, Riyad Mansour, stated that the resolution “sends everyone the message that enough is enough.” “The war has to stop, the killing against our people has to stop and humanitarian assistance must stop.” begin to enter the Gaza Strip,” he stated.

The General Assembly vote came after the United Nations Security Council failed to reach a consensus after meeting four times since the escalation of the conflict. This is explained by the repeated refusals of its members with the right to veto, including the United States and Russia.

Unlike the resolution reached by the General Assembly, a determination by the Security Council would have elevated the organization’s actions. However, as has happened in other conflicts, these vetoes have limited the role of the UN.

As Oliveros states, “by virtue of Chapter VII of the San Francisco Charter, the Security Council is the only organ of this international organization that has the capacity to decide and execute actions or measures for the reestablishment of international peace and security.” , whether or not they involve the use of force.”

Thus, the resolutions issued by the General Assembly, being non-binding in nature, do not have legal instances that, for example, require Israel to stop its siege against the Gaza Strip. And, therefore, they condition their capacity for agency.

To a greater extent, the UN has sought to remain present over the years in the historic conflict thanks to its agencies, such as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), UNESCO, UNICEF and the Agency United Nations for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East (UNRWA). Some who now live with the threat of having to end their humanitarian actions due to the poor security guarantees in the Gaza Strip.

Broken ties between the UN and Israel

Since Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel and Israel’s retaliation against the Gaza Strip, António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, has spoken out repeatedly about the conflict. And raised the tone.

This Tuesday, Guterres once again called for the protection of civilians who are in the midst of clashes, and reminded the warring parties of the need for proportionality and caution. “The protection of civilians on both sides is paramount and must be respected at all times,” he said in a statement. In parallel, he pointed out that “International humanitarian law establishes clear rules that cannot be ignored. It is not an à la carte menu and cannot be applied selectively.”

Prior to his statements on October 31, the UN Secretary General stated last Saturday that he was surprised by the escalation in Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip, while urging an immediate ceasefire for the humanitarian aid access.

“In recent days, I have been encouraged by what appears to be a growing consensus in the international community… on the need for at least a humanitarian pause in the fighting,” Guterres said in a statement. But he added: “Unfortunately, instead of the pause, I was surprised by an unprecedented escalation of bombing and its devastating impacts, undermining the aforementioned humanitarian objectives.”

Guterres’ statements in recent days have generated tension with Israel. Last week, the Secretary General of the United Nations affirmed that the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 “does not come from nowhere” and that it is due to “56 years of occupation.” In response, the Israeli Foreign Minister called for Guterres to resign from his position.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says Palestinians have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation, adding it is important to recognize that attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum



For his part, Gilad Erdán, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, had assured that the implementation of the suspension of visas for UN personnel would begin. In relation to this, Oliveros affirmed that this decision “demonstrates the intolerance of the Netanyahu Government to the discussion within the United Nations about the legality or illegality of Israeli actions, or to the discussion about the measures that are encouraged to be taken to avoid a disaster.” major humanitarian.

At the same time, for the expert, the denial of the visa complicates “the situation from a diplomatic point of view” since the United Nations, from its field of action in the territories in conflict, is a “catalyst in the possibility of mediation in this conflict.” , and the effect of denying entry seems to seek the opposite effect, that is, avoiding international presence on the scene.”

