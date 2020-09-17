Darth Vader, please report. What sounds funny at first, sums up the dilemma of the Hamburg health authorities when following up a corona outbreak.

Many visitors to a bar in the Schanzenviertel, which is popular with party people, have not entered their names and telephone numbers in the contact lists and instead immortalized themselves there as Lucky Luke or Darth Vader – maybe just for fun. But now it has happened. Several waitresses in the always well-attended “cat” are Corona-positive. Around 600 guests could have been infected. The authorities lack real contact details for around 100.

It is somewhat reminiscent of the hut fun in the Austrian winter sports resorts at the very beginning of the pandemic. Or the latest case in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, where someone infected with the coronavirus had taken a pub crawl and, according to the current status, could have infected up to 30 people.

There is also regular exuberant celebrations in the ski jump. The alcohol flows freely. So strong that the authorities have been banning out-of-home sales there on weekend nights since the beginning of August in order to avoid uninhibited crowds. The “cat” is popular. The party-goers regularly stand close together in and in front of the bar.

It is unclear how long the affected pub in Hamburg’s Schanzenviertel has been closed. Photo: Imago

Because the relatively small guest room is difficult to ventilate and the minimum clearances have not always been observed, one must assume a high risk of infection, says the spokesman for the social authority responsible for health in Hamburg, Martin Helfrich. 500 guests have already contacted the health authorities. Most are now in two-week quarantine.

Specifically, it is about the evenings and nights of September 5th, 8th and 9th, when the infected waitresses were behind the counter – without a mask. This is generally permissible if the minimum distance is guaranteed, he says. In the “cat” case, however, a check is made to determine whether the hygiene concept has been adhered to.

Everyone who is classified as a so-called “contact person one” must be in quarantine. Since infected people worked in the bar, these were all guests who entered the interior of the “cat” after 7 p.m. on the days in question. “I assume that the majority of them are classified as contact persons and have to go into quarantine,” says Helfrich. He called on the around 100 guests with unknown identities to report.

“It is well known that many guests do not register with their real names,” says a waitress from a neighboring bar on the shoulder blade. “The authorities should have checked.” The waitresses and bar operators could not be expected to do this. The woman does not want to express herself further. “It’s also about solidarity here in the ski jump.”

In Hamburg, restaurateurs have to pay a fine if they do not ensure that their guests are entered on the Corona contact lists. However, they are not responsible for the truthfulness of the information. It is also difficult to prosecute bar or restaurant visitors if they give false information, says Helfrich. Such behavior is just being “stupid”.

Incorrect information costs between 50 and 500 euros in Berlin

In Berlin, however, Darth Vader & Co. must expect fines of between 50 and 500 euros in the future. The Senate there wants to prevent guests from taking the so-called documentation requirement lightly and, for example, from providing incorrect or incomplete information.

He thinks such behavior is “just irresponsible”, says 23-year-old Marley, who came to “corner” the hill with three friends from nearby Elmshorn and is now sitting on the beer benches in front of the closed “cat”. The operator closed the bar on his own after the authorities became aware of the first corona cases last weekend. “We are rebuilding for you” is written next to the heart on the windows that are now sealed.

The four from Elmshorn drink whiskey-cola from cans they bought in the kiosk across the street. Corona is worrying them, they say. That is why they have rarely come to Hamburg to celebrate in the last few months. Now they would have consciously decided on a weekday “because there is now alcohol to buy”.

But he takes the contact lists seriously, said Marley. He does not have any concerns about data protection, as others claim, or even because of the “surveillance and patronizing state” that Corona deniers repeatedly invoke. “After all, we also have responsibility for our families.”

The young man from Schleswig-Holstein runs open doors with Altona’s district office boss Stefanie von Berg. The Green politician hopes for the insight of the contact grumpy and obvious Star Wars fans and tweets. “Darth Vader” with a wrong phone number cannot be contacted. #Corona Please report to the Altona Health Department! ” (dpa)