From: Felix Busjaeger

India reports an outbreak of Nipah virus. At least two people are said to have died from the infection. What is known so far about symptoms and progression.

New Delhi – The death of two people from the Nipah virus is currently causing concern in India. While the affected regions in the southern part of the country have largely shut down public life, the world population may be reminded of the years 2020/2021. At that time, the coronavirus had numerous countries firmly in its grip, many people died and for a long time it was unclear which approach to combat the virus was best. But how dangerous is the Nipah virus? What is known so far about the outbreak in India.

What is the Nipah virus? This is how the pathogen spreads

The Nipah virus has been breaking out repeatedly in India for several years. The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies the pathogen as a potential cause of epidemics. The biggest problems: The Nipah virus has a high mortality rate and there is no vaccine. The common approach is to seal off affected regions in the event of an outbreak of the virus. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), among others, has also defined what the Nipah virus is: In Germany, for example, infections with the viruses are listed as a “threatening disease”, just like the Ebola or Zika virus or Covid-19 .

Medical staff take blood samples from a goat on September 7, 2021 to test for the Nipah virus. The Nipah virus has now been confirmed again. © Shijith. K/AP/dpa

The Nipah virus is usually transmitted from flying foxes, bats or pigs to people. Another danger comes from contaminated food or human contact. The first Nipah outbreak was recorded in 1998 when the virus spread among pig farmers in Malaysia. The village in which the virus was discovered is also its namesake. In general, outbreaks of the Nipah virus are considered rare.

What symptoms are known for the Nipah virus

While some Nipah virus infections can be asymptomatic, the overall mortality rate is , according to the WHO. For comparison: the case fatality rate from Corona is 0.5 percent in Germany and 1.2 in India. As a rule, acute respiratory infections and fatal inflammation of the brain tissue (encephalitis) occur. Common symptoms of Nipah virus infection include: fever, headache, muscle aches, vomiting and sore throat.

As the infection with the Nipah virus progresses, dizziness, drowsiness, impaired consciousness and neurological symptoms can follow. Acute pneumonia and breathing problems are also possible. As the WHO reports, in severe cases seizures can occur, which can lead to coma within 24 to 48 hours. After recovery, secondary illnesses are also possible.

Incubation period for the Nipah virus: This is what experts know about the infection

For other diseases, such as Covid-19, it quickly became apparent that different incubation periods were possible depending on the variant of the virus. With the Nipah virus, WHO experts estimate an average of four to 14 days until the first symptoms of infection appear. However, an incubation period of up to 45 days has been reported.

How long has the Nipah virus been around and when was the first outbreak?

The first Nipah outbreak killed more than 100 people in Malaysia. To contain the virus, a million pigs were culled. The virus also spread in Singapore, where slaughterhouse workers came into contact with pigs imported from Malaysia. Eleven of them became ill and one died. There were further outbreaks in Bangladesh and India.

There have been repeated outbreaks of the Nipah virus since the 2000s. The current infections are now the fourth Nipah outbreak in the state within five years. An infection with the pathogen was confirmed in four other people. In the past, the authorities managed to contain the spread of the Nipah virus in a relatively short period of time. Further contact persons are currently being identified. (feb/dpa/afp)