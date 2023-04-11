Home page politics

From: Magdalena Fuerthauer

Split

While the US is concerned about the leaked documents on the war, Ukraine is reassuring. An overview of the danger of the documents.

Washington/Kiev – Secret US documents about the Ukraine war were leaked last weekend, but it is still unclear by whom. The USA sees this as a “very high security risk”. Ukraine meanwhile appeased. How dangerous the published documents really are is still difficult to assess.

Ukraine war: How dangerous the leaked US documents really are

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced on Monday that the government is concerned that more documents could emerge. Overall, the leak of classified US documents related to the Ukraine war on the Internet poses “a very high risk to national security,” according to the Department of Defense.

The process also has “the potential to spread misinformation,” Pentagon spokesman Chris Meagher said. “We are still investigating how that happened and how big the problem is.” Among other things, it must be checked “how this type of information is distributed and to whom”. This current ignorance is certainly “a cause for concern,” Kirby said.

Leaked US documents: the authenticity of the information is disputed

The Pentagon did not provide any information on the authenticity of the documents. US government officials said the Washington Post however, that some of the documents had apparently been manipulated. However, many other documents are consistent with the CIA’s reports, although they were not intended for the outside world.

The leaked US documents should also contain information about the weapons and troop deployments in Ukraine. © IMAGO/Aziz Karimov

The secret US government documents had previously appeared on online platforms such as Twitter, Telegram, Discord and other platforms. According to the New York Times they were disseminated through pro-Russian channels. According to the newspaper, they included details about weapon deliveries, battalion strength and other sensitive information. So should Putin awarded a kill bonus for Western tanks.

Ukraine war: Leaked US documents could be beneficial for Russia

According to the newspaper, the documents could prove extremely valuable for Moscow. They show how far US secret services have already penetrated parts of the Russian military apparatus, which in turn means an increased risk for US spies. They would also receive information about plans from the USA and the Nato in support of a Ukrainian military offensive in the spring against Russia, which has already suffered heavy casualties in the war.

Information on the leaked documents and security concerns in the USA at a glance:

The leaked US documents posed a “very high risk” for the United States, partly because it was not yet known how the information was put online and by whom.

The authenticity of the documents is disputed: according to US government employees, some have been manipulated and some agree with CIA reports. States involved in the plans, such as South Korea and Ukraine itself, have their doubts.

Particularly explosive content: The documents apparently contain information on arms deliveries, troop strength and locations, a Ukrainian military offensive in the spring and, above all, about the US secret service itself.

US spies active in the Russian military apparatus could now be in danger. According to the documents, allied states were also monitored.

South Korea, which according to the documents is supposed to manufacture weapons that would then be sold by the United States in Ukraine, strongly doubted the authenticity of the documents. According to this, Seoul is not allowed to deliver any armaments to war zones and strictly adheres to it.

Leaked US documents: Ukraine appeased

For the Washington Post First of all, it is worrying that the documents revealed the workings of the US secret services and the number of Western weapons that have arrived in Ukraine. However, Ukraine itself downplays the incident, claiming that the documents were falsified by Russia.

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak said on Ukrainian television that it was a “normal secret service game.” CNN, according to which Ukraine had changed its military plans based on the publications, he rejected. They are still working on the counter-offensive anyway, and there are not yet any fixed positions.

Secret US documents released: Ukraine denies plan changes

The secretary of the Ukrainian Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, also contradicted this in an interview with ARD CNN-Report. The start of the planned counter-offensive will be decided at the very last moment. “If someone believes that we only have one option, then that is not the reality. Even three options wouldn’t be much,” said Danilov.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

“I don’t know with whom CNN spoke. In any case, I can say that the number of people who know about our plans on our territory is extremely limited. And I don’t think the informant that’s with CNN was in contact has something to do with it,” says Danilov in an interview.

Leaked US documents: who released the information about the Ukraine war?

It is still unclear who published the secret US documents. Like members of government circles CNN had confirmed, the investigations were first and foremost directed inwards. However, the search for the mole might be difficult. Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of employees had access to the documents, a Defense Department official said Washington Post.

The disclosure of such top secret information is one of the most serious crimes in relation to US national security. A former US Air Force attorney told the newspaper. Meanwhile, the Russians are said to be rethinking their strategy in the Ukraine war. (mef/afp)