From: Julia Stanton

In Germany, concern about Oropouche fever is growing as the number of infections worldwide continues to rise. The first deaths were reported in July

Munich — The Oropouche virus is increasingly spreading in Europe. The first case of the disease was recently reported in Italy. In Germany, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) also confirmed two cases of the virus on Thursday, August 1. The people affected had already been infected at the end of June and the beginning of July.

Oropouche fever has long been known in Central and South America and the Caribbean, but this year there has been a significant increase in cases worldwide. What is new is that the virus is now spreading to regions that were previously unaffected. On June 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported the first outbreak in Cuba. Although in Europe only returning travelers have been affected so far, this could change due to climate change. On the website of the RKI It says: “Due to climate change, autochthonous cases – i.e. infections acquired in Germany – could increase in the future.”

Oropouche fever: How dangerous is the virus?

Oropouche fever is mainly transmitted by the bite of the mosquito Culicoides sylvestris a type of biting midge. The incubation period is about 3 to 10 days. Typical symptoms are sudden fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and joint pains. An infection can also cause dizziness, nausea and vomiting.

According to the Federal Foreign Office In most cases, the disease heals itself within 3 to 5 days, but longer courses of illness are possible. In rare cases, more severe symptoms such as meningitis can occur. The symptoms are similar to those of other mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya or Zika viruses, as well as malaria.

Two women die in Brazil: First deaths from Oropouche fever

In severe cases, Oropouche fever can be fatal. The first deaths were reported in Brazil in July. The Brazilian Ministry of Health confirmed that two women had died from the virus. (jus)