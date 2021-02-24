In the history of exaggerations you have to make a site for this statement that was published on the American web Magnetic Magazine. “The Daft Punk set of Coachella in 2006 was to the emergence of dance music in the 21st century what the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria was to the first world war.” Better to compare it with that than with Hitler’s invasion of Poland, really. But what the web is not misguided is that that concert in a tent for 10,000 people in which 40,000 of the French duo wanted to enter, who announced their separation yesterday causing a small commotion, was the point from which it was shown that the The phrase “electronic music Americans don’t like,” a mantra repeated ad nauseam for decades, had ceased to make sense. Yes, it is true: the house was invented in Chicago and the techno He grew up in Detroit, but we don’t talk about scenes more or less underground. Okay, Moby had been successful and so were British like Fatboy Slim, but only when they were integrated as pop artists. Nothing to do with massive electronics, what is now called EDM, Electronic Dance Music, that gathers crowds in the US and that began to triumph in 2010, with direct inspired by Daft Punk of the now stars of the genre: Skrillex, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki or even Kanye West who even turned his Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger in your success Stronger

That pyramid built for Daft Punk by the Bionic League company gave Americans what they lacked when they saw live electronics: visual spectacle. It is no coincidence that the capital of this genre in the United States is not New York or Los Angeles, but Las Vegas, the epicenter of all shows that require a lot of lights and pyrotechnics. And when the US becomes a market powerhouse, the entire ecosystem changes. Then the regrets of the European promoters began, especially those from Ibiza, because the American competition was extremely tough and it was becoming more and more difficult to bring top artists to the Mediterranean island. Because Daft Punk didn’t just help create a star system of American artists, they had also paved the way for those from the old continent to enter the market of that country.

In his Netflix monologue, comedian Trevor Noah talks about how accents change the perception of nationalities. “A Russian always seems dangerous, whatever he says. The French are sexy and it’s all for the accent. ” It’s not a new topic, remember Pepe Le Pew, the male French skunk perpetually in love with cartoons? He was born in 1945. And before that there was the passion of American writers for interwar Paris. French electronic musicians, even if they made beats with machetes, were by definition refined to American ears. That was summed up in two words: “french touch”. That French touch was attributed to any sound coming out of Paris. It was valid for Air, who put music to The Virgin Suicides by Sophia Coppola (where the director met her now husband Thomas Marrs of Phoenix, the version dance pop of touch), for games with the jazz of Saint Germain, the house of Bob Sinclair or for sounds much more badass, like those of Justice, which for years were called “the new Daft Punk”. It contributed to giving them that touch of elegance that was endorsed by the great French fashion brands, eager to penetrate the younger sector of the US market. That generation rave which was joined by even Miley Cyrus, when in 2013 she sang to Molly (one of the nicknames of the designer drug MDMA) in We can’t stop.

In 2014, Daft Punk picked up five Grammies in Los Angeles for Random access memories, the album that they had recorded in the Californian city and whose styling had been made by Hedi Slimane for Yves Saint Laurent. It was a historic moment, for the first time electronic music artists won the award for Best Album of the Year. Although what is now his last album was the least electronic of his albums, it could already be officially said that electronics had conquered the world.

