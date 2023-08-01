Msometimes the problem starts small. Then, for example, the payment into an ETF savings plan is not made in time. This is what happened with Neobroker Scalable Capital, among others. Sometimes, however, the problem is immediately very big: Then the customers of several banks suddenly find out that they have been the victim of a data breach, through which hackers were able to get their names and account numbers. This is what happened in mid-July at Comdirect, Deutsche Bank, ING and some Sparda banks – i.e. at many who are well-known in the German financial world.

Sarah Huemer Editor in the “Value” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper. Dennis Kremer Editor in the “Value” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

The data breach did not occur at the banks themselves, but at a service provider who was responsible for the statutory account switching assistance. The banks also immediately assured that the criminals had never had access to bank accounts.