Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/16/2024 – 11:55

Cruise ships account for most of the tourism in the area, famous for its sunsets and white buildings with blue domes; the mayor is considering limiting the number of visitors to 8,000. Tourists disembark from huge cruise ships at Santorini’s old port. The contrast between the imposing vessels and the small bay of the port is striking.

It’s almost 6pm, but the temperature is still above 30 degrees. A small stall in front of the entrance to the Santorini cable car sells water to tourists who need to cool off.

The cable car is the quickest way to get to Fira, the picturesque capital of the Greek island. However, the vehicle has only six carriages, each with a maximum capacity of six people, and departs every 15 to 20 minutes.

Tourists queue up and wait their turn for almost an hour in the scorching heat.

The scene described above illustrates how overtourism has become a growing problem throughout the Mediterranean region of Europe.

Some places are particularly affected, such as the Spanish island of Mallorca, some locations on the Adriatic coast of Croatia, and Kotor in Montenegro.

Of all the European holiday destinations, the Greek islands, specifically Santorini, are perhaps the ones that suffer the most from mass tourism.

Located in the Cyclades archipelago, Santorini is world famous for its white buildings with blue domes and magnificent sunsets.

Day trips fill the island

A round trip on the cable car costs 12 euros (about R$73.68). Everyone in the carriage is calm and relaxed, and the view is breathtaking.

A young couple takes photos. Others prepare their cameras and check their equipment. The journey takes less than three minutes.

The calm dissipates as soon as the cable car reaches the top of the hill. Tourists step out of the carriages and before long, the narrow, winding streets and alleys of Fira are packed with people.

Everyone seems to be in a hurry to explore the place. Cruise ship visitors only have a limited time on the island, but plenty of things to check off their bucket list.

Flora Danasi’s shop is located right across from the cable car exit. Cruise ships are a key source of income for her, especially during this season.

Compared to recent years, the number of visitors booking accommodation in Santorini and staying for several days has dropped considerably. Industry figures show that bookings are down almost 30% this season.

“The difference between this year and the last two years is huge,” Danasi told DW. “On days when there are no cruise ships docking, the island feels empty, and I don’t do any business.”

Residents feel marginalized

Just a few streets away from the cable car, the crowds of tourists come to a complete standstill. Anastasia Vazeou, who works in a clothing store, complains about the effect of tourism on the island.

Vazeou grew up in Santorini, where she still lives today, but says she feels marginalized as a resident. “We were advised to spend as little time as possible outside during peak cruise ship times,” she told DW.

“It’s sad and extreme. Are tourists more important? There are too many people. It’s too much for such a small island.”

Vazeou also works as a receptionist. Guests tell her about the endless wait times and hours spent in queues. “It seems like it’s more about quantity than quality here in Santorini now,” she says.

Noise, trash and pollution

The large number of people who visit the island also makes the experience unpleasant for visitors. Mona Isazad, a teacher from Ireland, is on vacation with her husband on the Greek island. In addition to the unique landscapes, she will take home souvenirs from other aspects of the trip.

“As a tourist, I feel like the island is overcrowded,” he says. “There are people everywhere, especially in Oia and Fira.”

Isazad and her husband have noticed that there is a lot of trash scattered everywhere. “Trash also seems to be a problem due to the large amount of people. Maybe Greece should think of a way to limit the daily amount of people on the island and some other measures to preserve nature, like Venice is doing,” she says.

People who work in the hotel industry also complain about the noise. “From 8am to 1pm, the alleys are full of groups of tourists. You can barely move. Like sardines in a can,” says Stavros Koukouvelis, describing the hordes of tourists who descend on Oia in the northwest of the island.

Koukouvelis has been working in Oia for 16 years. The village is a popular tourist hotspot as it is an ideal place to watch the sunset. The apartments he manages in the village are located directly on the narrow street that leads to the viewpoint.

“Cruise ship tourists are destroying quality tourism. Even two ships cause problems for us,” says Koukouvelis.

Travelers pay nearly 400 euros (about $450) per night for these apartments and often complain about the noise caused by the crowds outside their doors.

New limits from 2025

The challenges that come with cruise tourism in Santorini are not exactly new. This was one of the main problems for Mayor Nikos Zorzos during his first term in office, from 2011 to 2019.

A 2018 study by the University of the Aegean showed that Santorini can accommodate up to 8,000 cruise ship tourists per day, provided their arrivals are staggered throughout the day. Based on this study, a system of berth allocation for cruise ships was introduced in 2018.

The scheme worked well, Zorzos told DW. “But the number of visitors was considerably exceeded several times this year.”

Overcrowding puts enormous pressure on the island’s infrastructure, which is exhausting for tourists themselves, especially in hot weather. With this in mind, the mayor says the daily limit of 8,000 visitors will be reintroduced in 2025.

“This year, we were at least able to limit the number of days when multiple cruise ships visited Santorini at the same time,” says Zorzos.

Now in his second term, the mayor is also concerned about construction on the island and the oversupply of accommodation.

“This irrational development of the island needs to stop. Santorini doesn’t need a single extra room,” he says. “This is destroying the unique landscape that has made our island world famous.”

Social Media vs. Reality

It’s 6pm in Oia, and the streets are packed with visitors heading to the viewpoint to watch the sunset. The crowds move at a crawl. In some places, the streets are so narrow that tourists heading in the opposite direction have to wait for several minutes.

There is hardly a word of Greek spoken. Two Greek musicians are sitting on a white step playing Greek music on a guitar and a bouzouki (a small lute with a long, thin neck). Most tourists don’t even notice them, they are so busy with their smartphones, filming their next Instagram story and trying to get the perfect shot of the blue-domed buildings, the sea and the sunset.

Everyone wants good photos with as few people as possible – preferably no one at all. When the sun goes down, the hustle and bustle dies down. A few minutes after sunset, the lookout is completely deserted. Even so, the musicians continue to play.