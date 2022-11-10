Home page World

A study has now found that crossword puzzles can prevent mental decline (icon image). © Christoph Hardt / Future Image / Imago

Alzheimer’s and dementia are widespread and feared. According to a recent study, crossword puzzles are a good way to prevent dementia.

New York – Around 1.7 million people in Germany suffered from dementia in 2019 – most of them from the Alzheimer’s subtype. According to estimates by the Federal Statistical Office, by 2040 there could already be 2.2 million people affected in this country. But there is good news: With the appropriate mental training, the progression of dementia can be stopped in part. One in the renowned trade journal The New England Journal of Medicine published study provides evidence that crossword puzzles can help patients with mild cognitive impairment.

Mild cognitive impairment can lead to dementia

“He who rests, rusts” is an old adage. This is certainly true for physical activities, but apparently also for mental training. Researchers at Columbia University in New York and other educational institutions found in a study published in late October that people with mild cognitive impairment can slow mental decline by doing crossword puzzles on a regular basis.

Around 25 percent of those aged 80 to 84 and about 37 percent of people aged 85 and over suffer from mild cognitive impairment in the United States. For example, those affected can no longer process complex information, have poor memory or have problems with planning. One should pay attention to the first warning signs, because “a slight cognitive impairment increases the risk of dementia”, according to the research team led by DP Devanand.

About the study “Computerized Games versus Crosswords Training in Mild Cognitive Impairment”, published in the journal on October 27, 2022 The New England Journal of Medicine



Authors: DP Devanand, MD, Terry E. Goldberg, Ph.D. et al. – at the universities of New York State Psychiatric Institute and Columbia University Medical Center, among others



Link to the study

Study: This is what the researchers examined

The study, led by research leader DP Devanand, involved 107 adults aged 55 to 95 with mild cognitive impairment. The study lasted a total of 78 weeks. In the first intense 12-week training session, one group of subjects solved a digital crossword puzzle four times a week, while the other group trained their brains on a special online cognitive training platform called Lumosity. Both activities lasted 30 minutes each.

At the beginning of the study, after twelve weeks and at the end, the scientists evaluated the mental ability of the study participants. After the first 12 weeks to the end of the study period, the participants either solved a crossword puzzle or exercised on the platform six more times as a kind of “refresher”. The researchers measured the mental abilities of the participants using a special test and also performed an MRI scan. They also interviewed the subjects’ friends and family.

Those who solve crossword puzzles are mentally fitter

The people who solved crossword puzzles consistently performed better in the study than those who trained on the special platform. This apparently surprised the researchers themselves. Originally, the researchers had expected that the games and tasks on the platform would have a greater effect – after all, it had been specially developed to increase cognitive functions. “Our study shows quite conclusively that crossword puzzles outperform computer-based games on several metrics in people with mild cognitive impairment,” said Murali Doraiswamy, a Duke University professor and study co-author the Washington Post.

Those are the limitations of the study – and that’s what people can do in everyday life

However, the study also has limitations. It is unclear, for example, why crossword puzzles help the subjects more. A possible explanation would be that some of the participants are more familiar with crossword puzzles than with the online platform. The research leader DP Devanand himself thinks it makes sense to repeat the study with more participants and to compare it with a control group that does not train on an online platform.

In any case, keeping the brain fit is an undisputed recommendation – also from a scientific point of view. Physical exercise in combination with mental training is ideal here. Sylvie Belleville, professor of neuropsychology at the University of Montreal, advises, for example, to leave the comfort zone in addition to challenging intellectual activities. “If you’re very good at crosswords and you’re just doing that all the time, you’re still in your comfort zone and you’re not adopting new strategies, you’re not adopting new brain networks,” Belleville said Washington Post.

A study published in April gives Alzheimer’s patients hope and may lay the foundation for a future cure for the disease.